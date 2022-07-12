Best Streaming Device Deals for Prime Day 2022: Get Up to 60% OFF Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV

Today is the day… or at least the first of two days. Amazon is kicking off its annual Prime Day savings extravaganza on Tuesday, July 12 and there are some amazing deals for cord-cutters, including huge discounts on streaming devices meaning you can get a new streaming device for as low as $11.99.

Prime Day 2022 also brings new all-time lows to Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV streaming devices. If you’re looking for deals on streaming channels and services, we got those too.

To be eligible for these deals, customers must be Prime members, but if you’re not one already, have no fear, because you can get a a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime, which will allow you take advantage of all Prime Day 2022 deals!

Apple TV Prime Day 2022 Deals

At just $109.99, the Apple TV 4K is the lowest price it has ever been.

The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has dropped to just $109.99 on Amazon, down $70 from its normal price tag of $179. If you prefer the 64GB version, it is also $70 off at just $129.99.

As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, which allows users to search and control apps by using their voice.

Fire TV Prime Day 2022 Deals

For just $11.99, you can get the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite which is normally priced at $29.99. But, if you want a remote that can control your TV’s power and volume, you should upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $16.99, which is normally $39.99.

If your Dad wants a streaming device that offers the full cinematic experience at home complete with 4K and Dolby Vision, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $24.99, a $10 savings from the normal $49.99 price point.

Their top-of-the-line Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale for just $34.99, down from $54.99. One of the biggest discounts is on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which, at just $59.99, is over 40% off its $119.99 price. The device combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in a single device.

Roku Prime Day 2022 Deals

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Roku has some amazing deals for Prime Day 2022. The company’s best value is on the Roku Express 4K+ and Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which — at $24.99 and $29.99 respectively — are at all-time low prices. These are the same prices that were offered as part of Roku’s Black Friday 2021 deals.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an incredible deal at just $29.99. If you need Dolby Vision, this is an inexpensive upgrade to improve your video quality. The device can stream nearly all of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.

Google TV Prime Day 2022 Deals

If you want to save on an Android TV device, you can get the Chromecast with Google TV for just $40 from major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy -– a 20% savings from the normal $50 price tag.