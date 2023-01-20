Bill Walton to Host Alternate Broadcasts on NBA League Pass, NBA App

The NBA is a league full of big men and even bigger personalities, and one man who stands out among the giants in both of those categories is Bill Walton. Now, the boisterous Hall of Famer and Grateful Dead superfan will be utilizing both his charisma and his vast basketball knowledge in “Throw It Down with Bill Walton,” a new alternate game telecast option available on NBA League Pass in the new NBA App.

Walton, a legend both on the court and in the commentary booth, promises a unique experience that will push the boundaries of what is believed to be possible in sports broadcasting.

“We promise to blast through the real, imaginary and self-imposed limits of the known universe and beyond,” Walton said with his characteristic enthusiasm.

The alternate broadcast will feature Walton both talking with the brightest stars of today’s NBA as well as reflecting on his own career. The first telecast will take place on Monday, January 23rd, at 10 p.m. ET, when the San Antonio Spurs take on Walton’s former team, the Portland Trail Blazers. “Throw It Down” is also scheduled to run on four other Monday nights in the coming weeks.

Upcoming ‘Throw It Down with Bill Walton’ Schedule:

Date Away Home Time Monday, Jan. 23 San Antonio Portland 10 p.m. ET Monday, Jan. 30 Toronto Phoenix 9 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 6 Cleveland Washington 7 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 27 Boston New York 7:30 p.m. ET Monday, March 6 Boston Cleveland 7 p.m. ET

The unique approach to televised basketball is set to feature Walton and Jason Benetti on commentary with special guests from the worlds of sports, music, entertainment, business, and more. NBA legend Julius Erving and Nike co-founder Phil Knight make up the guest list for the first episode, and future editions promise to bring in stars of a similar caliber.

“Throw It Down” is not the NBA’s first foray into alternative game telecasts. Walton’s show joins the likes of “NBA HooperVision,” “NBABet Stream,” and “NBA Strategy Stream” as a member of the NBA App’s diverse lineup of commentary options.

The announcement of the new telecast is part of the NBA’s effort to roll out its new NBA App, which promises to be an all-in-one destination for NBA content. This is in addition to the NBA’s existing streaming service, NBA League Pass, which features a variety of plans and options for NBA fans of all stripes.

NBA League Pass saw a 30% subscriber increase following the 2021-22 season, and its growth is clearly no accident. With so many alternative options and new pieces of content, it’s clear why NBA League Pass has emerged as one of the premier streaming options in sports.