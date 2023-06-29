Breaking: Arizona Diamondbacks Rights to Remain with Diamond Sports Following ‘Positive Discussions’

Just last week, it appeared inevitable that the Arizona Diamondbacks would be the next team to see their broadcasting rights revert back to Major League Baseball as Diamond Sports Group (DSG) works its way through bankruptcy proceedings. However, at least for the time being, that move seems to be on hold.

Last Thursday, it was reported that DSG — the parent company of the Bally Sports regional sports networks — had asked the judge in its bankruptcy case to allow it to reject its contract with the Diamondbacks, essentially giving up its rights to broadcast the team's games. However, on Wednesday night, DSG and the Diamondbacks issued a joint statement to The Streamable indicating that the two sides were working together to resolve their situation and that the club’s games would continue to be broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona for the time being.

“Diamond Sports Group and the Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to postpone tomorrow’s hearing due to ongoing and positive discussions toward finding a solution,” the statement from Diamond CEO David Preschlack and the Diamondbacks’ CEO Derrick Hall said. “During this time, Bally Sports Arizona will continue to broadcast D-backs games and fans will have the same televised access they have been able to enjoy from the beginning of the season.”

DSG has filed a motion to adjourn the hearing originally scheduled for Thursday, June 29 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Texas. This would give the two sides more time to come to a mutually agreeable resolution that would either keep Diamondbacks games on Bally Sports Arizona moving forward, or would end their broadcasting relationship as cleanly as possible.

At the end of May, the San Diego Padres saw DSG terminate its contract, allowing the MLB to take over the broadcasting of games. Diamond has routinely missed payments to teams this season as it struggles to work its way through bankruptcy court. While in most situations, it has eventually made the payments during the contractually required grace period, it has promised to reject the contracts for teams that it does think can be profitable. It had been believed that DSG would do so with the Diamondbacks on Friday, June 30.

However, it appears that the broadcasting status quo will remain in tact for now. Fans will able to continue watching games as they have all season on Bally Sports Arizona, but as has been the case since DSG declared bankruptcy, anything can — and will — change at any time.