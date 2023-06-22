 Skip to Content
Bally Sports Arizona

Breaking: Bally Sports Arizona to Drop Arizona Diamondbacks Games Effective June 30

David Satin

Another team is departing from the Bally Sports ecosystem of regional sports networks. Court filings reveal that Diamond Sports Group (DSG) is has requested the judge in the case allow it to reject its contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks as of June 30.

The Diamondbacks contract is “significantly unprofitable and is projected to be increasingly unprofitable in subsequent years,” DSGs representatives write in the court filing. This would be the second MLB team to depart Bally Sports channels, after the San Diego Padres saw their broadcasting rights rejected by Diamond at the end of May. The company claims that Bally Sports Arizona, which broadcasts Diamondbacks games, lost $3 million last month alone.

“As a result of this ongoing analysis and other developments, the Debtors have determined, in their business judgment, that the Diamondbacks Agreement is unnecessary and burdensome to the Debtors’ estates and should be rejected,” Diamond’s motion reads.

Check back with The Streamable for more on this developing story

