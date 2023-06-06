Breaking: Roku Channel Adds 15 Free, Local ABC Channels from New York, L.A., Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, More

One of the most difficult problems that streamers have to deal with when cutting the cord is figuring out how to watch their local news. Well, thanks to a new partnership between The Roku Channel and ABC, viewers from some of the biggest markets in the country now have another option. On Tuesday, Roku announced that it was adding ABC-owned stations from markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, and more, as well as a channel that covers local news from around the United States.

What Local ABC Channels Are Now Available on The Roku Channel?

ABC 7 New York: New York’s source for breaking news, weather, and live video. Covering NYC, New Jersey, Long Island, and all of the greater New York City area.

ABC 7 Los Angeles: Los Angeles breaking news and live streaming video. Covering LA, Orange County, and Southern California.

ABC 7 Chicago: Chicago breaking news, weather, and live video. Covering local politics, health, traffic, and sports for Chicago, the suburbs, and northwest Indiana.

ABC 6 Philadelphia: Action News is Philadelphia’s source for breaking news, weather, and video, covering Philadelphia, Pa., NJ, and Delaware.

ABC 13 Houston: ABC13 is your source for breaking news and weather from Houston, Harris County, and Texas. Watch live streaming video, and stay updated on Houston news.

ABC 7 San Francisco: The Bay Area’s source for breaking news, weather, and live video. Covering San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and all of the greater Bay Area.

ABC 11 Raleigh-Durham: Raleigh-Durham’s source for breaking news, weather, and live video. Covering Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, and North Carolina.

ABC 30 Fresno: Fresno’s source for breaking news, weather, and live video. Covering the North Valley, South Valley, Sierra, and the greater Fresno area.

ABC Localish: A national network built around extraordinary people, places, and passions across America.

In addition to the local news channels that the Roku Channel has added, the free streaming platform is also introducing a number of new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to its lineup as well. These additions include everything from the action-filled adventures of the Power Rangers and Transformers to the fabulousness of the queens of the Drag Race Universe; the gearheads from MotorTrend FAST TV to some of the best Spanish-language content from around the world.

What New Free Channels Have Joined The Roku Channel:

Azteca Internacional: TV Azteca’s flagship FAST channel, with coverage from throughout Latin America and the rest of the world. Offering the best in entertainment, news, series, and more

Celebrity Name Game: Hosted by Craig Ferguson, “Celebrity Name Game” pairs celebrities with contestants as they improvise clues to identify as many correct answers as possible in a given time period.

Corazón: Corazón is the telenovelas channel that connects thousands of hearts via love, drama, and feelings.

Drag Race Universe: Hail the world’s fiercest Queens, who strut their stuff on the way to drag superstardom from “Drag Race” seasons across the years and around the world.

HerSphere by Lionsgate: Love. Laughter. Unexpected friendships. Inspiring women from all generations and all walks of life. Find them right here.

MotorTrend FAST TV: MotorTrend FAST TV is your 24/7 home for non-stop car shows including “Roadkill,” “Texas Metal,” and more. Enjoy the ride!

Power Rangers: Whenever evil threatens Earth, the Power Rangers are called on to be the heroes the world needs. It’s Morphin Time!

Transformers: Welcome to the world of Transformers, a world where everything is more than meets the eye.