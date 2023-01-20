Can You Stream Anna Kendrick’s ‘Alice Darling?’ When Will You Be Able to Stream it on STARZ, The Roku Channel?

If you’re all streamed out this weekend and looking for a new movie to see in theaters, you’ve probably looked into “Alice Darling,” which sees its wide release in AMC theaters on Friday, Jan. 20.

The film stars Anna Kendrick as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. But Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering — and once unleashed it tests Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.

The movie has impressed critics on Rotten Tomatoes, who have given the film an 84% approval rating. Reviews have praised Kendrick’s performance, and call the film “haunting.”

Watch a Trailer for ‘Alice, Darling’:

If you’re intrigued by the film but would rather watch its sometimes-disturbing subject matter from home, or if you don’t live near an AMC theater, you might be eager for “Alice, Darling” to be released on a streaming service. Unfortunately, the film is being distributed domestically by Lionsgate, which makes it somewhat difficult to determine when and where it will be available to stream from home.

That’s mainly due to Lionsgate’s status as an entertainment “arms dealer.” The studio’s movies are dotted across the streaming landscape, from HBO Max to Hulu to Peacock. Lionsgate still owns Starz, however, which means the most likely first stop for the film after it leaves theaters will be the network’s premium cable and streaming arms.

After a window on STARZ, the film will head to the free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service The Roku Channel. Lionsgate signed a deal with Roku in April, which states that after Lionsgate movies go to STARZ, they head to The Roku Channel for an exclusive streaming window. There’s no word on how long the Roku Channel must wait to get its hands on Lionsgate movies, but the Nicholas Cage parody-biopic “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” which saw its streaming release in October, is not yet available on Roku’s AVOD platform.

That brings us back to the question of when “Alice, Darling” will be available to stream. Lionsgate movies offer scattered data points, including some streaming-exclusive releases (like “Pinocchio” on Netflix) and some films that took six months to reach streaming from their initial theatrical debut (like “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”).

Our best guess is that you’ll be able to stream “Alice, Darling” on STARZ in 70 days. That would mean the film will be streaming on Friday, March 31.