Roku Channel, Lionsgate Reach Exclusive Streaming Deal for Theatrical Releases

The Roku Channel is about to get a significant influx of exclusive, top-notch movies after inking a multi-year deal with Lionsgate. The free, ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platform will receive two separate windows in which they will be the home for Lionsgate films.

Following their theatrical releases, the studio’s movies will first go to their in-house cable network Starz, but then will have an exclusive window on the Roku Channel, followed by a non-exclusive run.

“This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer. “This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”

The upcoming Lionsgate releases that will be included in the initial wave of the deal are “The Expendables 4” starring Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Jason Statham, and more; “Borderlands” featuring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black; and the big-screen adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Also included in the deal will be the John Wick franchise and the recently released Nicolas Cage meta-film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with our longstanding partner Lionsgate to provide our audience with exclusive first-time, free access to Lionsgate’s theatrical slate,” said Rob Holmes, Roku’s Vice President of Programming. “This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window.”

Earlier this year, Roku announced that its flagship AVOD platform had reached 80 million people by the end of last year and was an important part of the company’s ad revenue and viewership plans moving forward. In 2021, users consumed 73.2 billion hours of content through Roku’s TVs and devices, making it the No. 1 TV streaming platform in North America.