Can You Stream ‘DC’s League of Super-Pets’? When Will It Arrive on HBO Max?

Up in the air; is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s… a dog? DC’s newest animated adventure “League of Super-Pets” debuted in theaters this weekend, grossing $23 million in the United States. “Super-Pets” centers around the pets of Superman, Batman, and the world’s most famous heroes as they battle Lulu, the villainous pet guinea pig of Lex Luthor. The film boasts an impressive voice cast, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joining Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, and more. As a DC venture, streamers can expect the movie to hit HBO Max when it does become available to stream.

But when should cord-cutters expect to see the film on streaming? The film got an exclusive theatrical release from Warner Bros., meaning that fans will have to wait at least 45 days before it goes to HBO’s streaming service. If that pattern holds, “League of Super-Pets” will drop on Sept. 14. This has become the default theatrical wndow for many studios, but it is not written in stone, as titles are often rearranged to accommodate upcoming releases in theaters and on streaming.

A film’s box office results regularly play into the equation for when a film ends its cinema exclusivity. “Super-Pets” was the No. 1 movie in America this past weekend, but opened roughly $100 million short of “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which pulled in $123,087,240 during the long Fourth of July holiday weekend. Over the past month, “Tise of Gru” has totaled more than $710.3M worldwide, and remained at No. 4 at the box office last weekend, grossing just under $11M.

Related: When Will ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Start Streaming? Will It Be on Peacock, Netflix, Both?

The latest movie from the “Despicable Me” franchise has had an impressive impact at the box office, and despite the stars behind “Super-Pets” and its comic book source material, it would be surprising for it to have the legs that “Rise of Gru” currently does.

So, unless the DC cartoon build upon its opening weekend haul, capitalizing on the theatrical marketing push and getting it on streaming as quickly as possible seems like the most likely option.

DC League of Super-Pets July 27, 2022 When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto the Super-Dog must convince a rag-tag shelter pack - Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel - to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

HBO Max has been steadily bolstering its DC offerings, both animated and live-action. The third season of the adults-only animated show “Harley Quinn” premiered last. The latest live-action offering from DC, “The Batman” is also currently available to stream, as well as “Wonder Woman,” “The Justice League,” and plenty more.

It is interesting to note the different track taken by Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery in regard to their superhero properties. “DC League of Super-Pets” got a theatrical release, whereas MCU content directed primarily at younger audiences like the upcoming “I Am Groot” series of shorts are being sent directly to streaming on Disney+. Given the Disney’s focus on family-friendly content, it makes sense that the company’s flagship streamer would want to have its most popular IP machines turning out content for the service. In addition to the Marvel and Star Wars live-action content on Disney+ and the big screen, Disney is also focusing on kid-focused animated fare with new properties including “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation” and “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.”

HBO Max is also a major hub for animated titles, so considering “League of Super-Pets” middling box-office so far, it will bear watching to see if Warner Bros. Discovery decides to keep investing in DC animated content, and if it does, whether it will be for the big screen or specifically for streaming.