Comcast Integrates Over 20 Free Streaming Channels from Xumo, NBC, Sky into Xfinity Stream App

Despite the rapid expansion of cord-cutting, having a pay TV service certainly does have its advantages. Customers of Comcast’s Xfinity TV service are getting another little bonus, as the company has announced it is integrating more than 20 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels into the Xfinity Stream app.

The NBC News Now channel, Sky News, and 19 Xumo-branded FAST channels are now available to all users of the Xfinity Stream app, regardless of whether they have a pay-TV subscription with Comcast. Users who do have pay-TV accounts will see the new FAST channels slide in right alongside their subscribed channels.

Upon logging onto Stream, customers will see free TV shows and movies seamlessly integrated within the channel guide and elsewhere throughout the experience. This approach makes it easy for Xfinity customers to surf between any subscribed channels and FAST channels to find something to watch without having to toggle between apps.

“Bringing this new free content into the Xfinity Stream app provides customers with an easy way to discover and enjoy popular FAST channels,” said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Entertainment Apps, Comcast Cable. “The launch marks the latest evolution of the Xfinity Stream app, which is increasing content choices for video and non-video customers alike, including weekly samplings of premium programming as part of ‘Free This Week,’ the ability to rent and buy shows and movies, and the ability to watch movies included in Xfinity Rewards.”

The FAST channels now available on Xfinity Stream span many different genres, including comedy, crime TV, Black cinema, lifestyle, reality TV, game shows, kids and more. Comcast has confirmed that it will be launching more FAST channels on the Xfinity Stream app in the future.

Xfinity users are pretty accustomed to getting free content from Comcast, nowadays. As Forlenza alluded to, the company has been offering customers of its broadband and internet services free content from premium cable channels and streaming services all year as part of the Free This Week promotion. Users are getting access to A&E Crime Central this week, and previous offerings have included free concerts, access to SHOWTIME and much more.

The launch of these free streaming channels on the Xfinity Stream app may be an indication that the relaunch of Xumo Play is drawing closer. The new Xumo—a joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications— will also give users the ability to watch free streaming channels alongside pay TV. Comcast may be testing how these channels interact with each other on the same platform, so that it can have all the bugs ironed out when Xumo’s time comes.