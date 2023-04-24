A&E Crime Central Now Available to Xfinity Users at No Charge as Part of ‘Free This Week’ Promotion

Xfinity customers are having a pretty awesome 2023, at least from a standpoint of free content. All throughout the year, subscribers to Xfinity TV and broadband services are getting free access to a new premium cable channel or streaming service every single week in a promotion the company calls “Free This Week.”

Starting Monday, April 24, and continuing through Sunday, April 30, Xfinity customers are getting free access to content from A&E Crime Central. Thrilling crime documentaries and shows like “60 Days In,” “City Confidential,” “Court Cam,” “Killer Kids” and more are now available for free. Customers also have exclusive access to the chilling series “Close Encounters with Evil.”

A&E Crime Central is an ad-free video-on-demand service. It carries more than 1,500 titles, and new videos are added to the platform every single week. A subscription comes with a seven-day free trial, then runs $4.99 per month, making it an excellent bargain for true crime fans of all stripes.

Free This Week is a year-long program by Xfinity dedicated to delivering Xfinity customers more value by unlocking new, free content each week from top streaming services and premium networks. This programming will be available for Xfinity TV and broadband customers and curated into one simple-to-navigate destination available on X1 and Flex. To access programming, customers can simply say “Free This Week” into their voice remote.

The breadth of content offerings from Xfinity during its Free This Week selections has been truly remarkable. Last week, Xfinity users got to treat their ears to free concerts from Billie Eilish, Calvin Harris, and hundreds more artists thanks to the inclusion of Qello Concerts in the Free This Week promotion. Documentary films from Curiosity Stream, religious content from UP Faith & Family, and everything from Acorn TV to SHOWTIME have also been offered as part of the program.