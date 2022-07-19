Crunchyroll Reduces Subscription Price in Nearly 100 Countries, Territories
While American viewers are stuck with its current pricing structure, Crunchyroll’s international subscribers are in for a treat. The streamer will be supplying anime to viewers at lower monthly fees in almost 100 countries and territories across the globe.
As other streaming services are increasing their prices, Crunchyroll is going against the grain and dropping its subscription costs, and doing so in pretty dramatic ways. For example, subscribers in the U.K. are seeing their fees drop from £8 to £6, a 25% decrease. While that’s helpful, it’s peanuts compared to India’s whopping 87% plummet from about $10 USD (799 Rupees) to around $1.25 (99 Rupees). Other notable price changes conclude Brazil, down from 32.00 to 19.99 Brazilian Real, and the United Arab Emirates which will cost 10 UAE Dirham per month.
The full list of countries that benefit from Crunchyroll’s latest pricing adjustments include:
|Albania
|El Salvador
|Lebanon
|Réunion Island
|Algeria
|French Guiana
|Libya
|Romania
|Andorra
|French Polynesia
|Lithuania
|Saint Martin (French Part)
|Azerbaijan
|Georgia
|Malaysia
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|Bahamas
|Ghana
|Maldives
|Saudi Arabia
|Bahrain
|Guadeloupe
|Martinique
|Senegal
|Bangladesh
|Guatemala
|Mauritius
|Serbia
|Barbados
|Guernsey
|Mayotte
|Seychelles
|Belarus
|Guyana
|Moldova
|Singapore
|Belize
|Hong Kong
|Mongolia
|South Africa
|Bermuda
|Hungary
|Morocco
|South Korea
|Bolivia
|Iceland
|Myanmar
|Sri Lanka
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|India
|Nepal
|Sweden
|Brazil
|Indonesia
|New Caledonia
|Taiwan
|Bulgaria
|Iraq
|Nigeria
|Thailand
|Cambodia
|Isle of Man
|North Macedonia
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Cameroon
|Israel
|Norway
|Tunisia
|Cayman Islands
|Ivory Coast
|Oman
|Turkey
|China
|Jamaica
|Pakistan
|United Arab Emirates
|Colombia
|Jersey
|Palestine
|United Kingdom
|Croatia
|Jordan
|Peru
|Vietnam
|Czech Republic
|Kazakhstan
|Philippines
|Wallis and Futuna
|Ecuador
|Kenya
|Poland
|Yemen
|Egypt
|Kuwait
|Qatar
While these drops in costs are welcome news to subscribers, it comes on the heels of another price restructuring, specifically on how the anime streamer charges for newer films and series. Previously, customers could watch the latest seasons and content via an ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) subscription, but now Crunchyroll only allows viewers access to that content if they are on its premium tier.
Crunchyroll may have a great reason to drop costs after acquiring Funimation in March. Not only did the deal massively increase the streamer’s library, but Crunchyroll also no longer had to pay licensing fees for the breadth of Funimation’s content.
In an unexpected move — especially in the streaming world — it looks as if Crunchyroll is passing those savings onto its loyal customer base, rather than lining the pockets of its shareholders.
Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll is a subscription video streaming service catering to fans of anime with over 30,000 episodes. Viewers can see new episodes of shows one hour after they air in Japan, and read hundreds of chapters across dozens of manga titles. Some of their more popular titles are Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, and Fire Force.
Crunchyroll offers three plans. The “Fan” ($7.99) plan allows streaming on 1 device, but no offline viewing. Their “Mega Fan” ($9.99) plan allows viewing on 4 devices along with offline viewing. And the “Ultimate Fan” ($14.99) plan offers viewing on 6 devices, offline viewing, and an annual swag bag, among other perks.