Crunchyroll Reduces Subscription Price in Nearly 100 Countries, Territories

Joshua Thiede

While American viewers are stuck with its current pricing structure, Crunchyroll’s international subscribers are in for a treat. The streamer will be supplying anime to viewers at lower monthly fees in almost 100 countries and territories across the globe.

As other streaming services are increasing their prices, Crunchyroll is going against the grain and dropping its subscription costs, and doing so in pretty dramatic ways. For example, subscribers in the U.K. are seeing their fees drop from £8 to £6, a 25% decrease. While that’s helpful, it’s peanuts compared to India’s whopping 87% plummet from about $10 USD (799 Rupees) to around $1.25 (99 Rupees). Other notable price changes conclude Brazil, down from 32.00 to 19.99 Brazilian Real, and the United Arab Emirates which will cost 10 UAE Dirham per month.

The full list of countries that benefit from Crunchyroll’s latest pricing adjustments include:
Albania El Salvador Lebanon Réunion Island
Algeria French Guiana Libya Romania
Andorra French Polynesia Lithuania Saint Martin (French Part)
Azerbaijan Georgia Malaysia Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Bahamas Ghana Maldives Saudi Arabia
Bahrain Guadeloupe Martinique Senegal
Bangladesh Guatemala Mauritius Serbia
Barbados Guernsey Mayotte Seychelles
Belarus Guyana Moldova Singapore
Belize Hong Kong Mongolia South Africa
Bermuda Hungary Morocco South Korea
Bolivia Iceland Myanmar Sri Lanka
Bosnia and Herzegovina India Nepal Sweden
Brazil Indonesia New Caledonia Taiwan
Bulgaria Iraq Nigeria Thailand
Cambodia Isle of Man North Macedonia Trinidad and Tobago
Cameroon Israel Norway Tunisia
Cayman Islands Ivory Coast Oman Turkey
China Jamaica Pakistan United Arab Emirates
Colombia Jersey Palestine United Kingdom
Croatia Jordan Peru Vietnam
Czech Republic Kazakhstan Philippines Wallis and Futuna
Ecuador Kenya Poland Yemen
Egypt Kuwait Qatar

While these drops in costs are welcome news to subscribers, it comes on the heels of another price restructuring, specifically on how the anime streamer charges for newer films and series. Previously, customers could watch the latest seasons and content via an ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) subscription, but now Crunchyroll only allows viewers access to that content if they are on its premium tier.

Crunchyroll may have a great reason to drop costs after acquiring Funimation in March. Not only did the deal massively increase the streamer’s library, but Crunchyroll also no longer had to pay licensing fees for the breadth of Funimation’s content.

In an unexpected move — especially in the streaming world — it looks as if Crunchyroll is passing those savings onto its loyal customer base, rather than lining the pockets of its shareholders.

