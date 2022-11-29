DAZN, Impact Wrestling Announce Multi-Year International Distribution Deal

International wrestling fans have a new destination to watch Impact Wrestling — DAZN.

On Tuesday, Anthem Sports & Entertainment — Impact’s parent company — announced it has reached an agreement with sports streaming service DAZN for a multi-year, multi-nation partnership that will deliver Impact Wrestling to over 170 countries worldwide starting today. Fans in the U.K., Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Brazil, and more can feel like they’re right in the Impact Zone for every televised episode, pay-per-view event, and premium Impact+ live special. DAZN will also offer “select” archive content as well. Currently, the deal does not bring Impact to DAZN in the United States.

“DAZN is a global leader in premier sports programming, and we are proud to partner with them as we expand IMPACT Wrestling’s international reach even further,” Anthem EVP Scott D’Amore said. “From the beginning, IMPACT Wrestling has enjoyed a worldwide audience of passionate and knowledgeable fans who crave high-quality professional wrestling content. With this announcement, we hope to make it even more convenient for them to enjoy our flagship series, premium specials, and pay-per-view events, while also introducing the IMPACT Wrestling brand to even more sports enthusiasts across the globe.”

For a while, DAZN was actively adding new content to its international streaming arsenal, but things have slowed down for the company. Last we heard from DAZN, they finalized their acquisition of ELEVEN Group, adding all the latter’s soccer coverage to its platform. Piece by piece, DAZN is creating an international sports empire that now adds professional wrestling to the mix. Suffice it to say, DAZN’s chances of winning won’t “drastic go down” if it keeps regularly adding new content to its platform.

Also, knowing Impact Wrestling’s tumultuous broadcast history, don’t be surprised to see Impact join DAZN domestically, too. We’re sure Anthem would love to put Impact on a broadcast platform that isn’t free to consume (Twitch) or available to only a small number of cable and live TV streaming service subscribers worldwide (AXS TV, which is only available on a handful of platforms), but the deal announced today did bring that to the table yet.

“We are incredibly excited to sign this multi-year partnership with Impact,” DAZN’s CEO of global markets Veronica Diquattro said. “This deal will see the promotion’s world-class professional wrestling content arrive on the DAZN platform in more than 170 countries worldwide, reinforcing our growing position as the global home of combat sports.”

Impact Wrestling content will begin to appear on the app today. DAZN can be accessed on Smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV/Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, and Apple TV, as well via the DAZN app on iPhone, iPad, Android, and other tablet and mobile devices.