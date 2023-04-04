DEAL ALERT: AmEx Cardholders Can Save $127 on Fubo, Peacock, and Showtime

If you’re looking to save on your streaming bill, American Express cardholders can get some great deals these days. While offers do vary by card, The Streamable confirmed these three deals are available at least on the Blue Cash Preferred card. Consult your American Express deals page to verify the deals that may be available to you.

Save $90 on Fubo

If you love sports, Fubo is one of the best live streaming services available. You’ll get 25 of the top 35 cable channels, along with your local channels: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

Fubo offers a 1,000-hour DVR to record all your favorite shows and events.

If you’re not sure if Fubo is right for you, the service offers a free 7-day trial.

For each month you’re subscribed, AmEx will give you $30 back. You can use this deal three times for a total of $90.

How to Get the AmEx Deal:

Go to your AmEx app and click “Offers” on the bottom Find the Fubo offer under “Entertainment” Press the + button to add the deal Go to Fubo's site and sign up, using the AmEx card you added the deal to You’ll get a statement credit on your billing statement within 90 days after 5/31/2023

This deal expires May 31.

Get 3 Months of Showtime for Free

Showtime already gives you a free 30 day trial, but AmEx users can get two free months after that.

Showtime is home to standout shows including “Yellowjackets,” “Billions,” “American Gigolo,” “Dexter,” “George & Tammy,” “Your Honor,” “Homeland,” “Ray Donovan,” and “Shameless.”

Thanks to its partnership with A24, you’ll see a lot of those great independent-minded films like “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “X,” “The Green Knight,” and “Midsommar.” You’ll also find a rotating library of Hollywood films.

The Showtime documentary library is worth a special mention, with titles like “The Comedy Store,” “Murder in the Bayou,” “The Reagans,” “Spector,” and “We Need to Talk About Cosby.”

The service also offers an “after hours” section of adult-themed titles.

Showtime is normally $10.99, but AmEx cardholders can get that same amount refunded if they add the offer to their card. And since Showtime

How to Get the AmEx Deal:

Go to your AmEx app and click “Offers” on the bottom Find the Showtime offer under “Entertainment” Press the + button to add the deal Go to Showtime's site and sign up, using the AmEx card you added the deal to You’ll get a statement credit on your billing statement within 90 days after 5/31/2023

This deal expires May 31.

Save $15 on Peacock

AmEx offers two different Peacock offers. You can get $15 off the annual Peacock subscription (normally $49.99 with ads or $99.99 ad-free) or you can get $4.99 off the monthly Peacock plans ($4.99 with ads or $9.99 ad-free). The monthly deal can be repeated up to three times. So if you choose the ad-supported version, you get free Peacock for three months.

Peacock is the streaming home for the breakout hit “Yellowstone.” You’ll also see hit originals like “Bel-Air” and “Poker Face.” It’s also the only place to see new episodes of “Days of Our Lives.” The platform is home to most Universal films, including “Minions,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” “Apollo 13,” and the “Jurassic World” movies.

If you pay for the ad-free plan, you’ll also get access to the live version of your local NBC affiliate in 210 markets. With any paid subscription, you’ll get live streams of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

How to Get the Peacock Deal:

Go to your AmEx app and click “Offers” on the bottom Find the Showtime offer under “Entertainment” Press the + button to add the deal Go to Peacock's site and sign up, using the AmEx card you added the deal to You’ll get a statement credit on your billing statement within 90 days after 5/31/2023

This deal expires May 31.