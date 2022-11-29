 Skip to Content
Here is Every Local NBC Affiliate Coming to Peacock Premium Plus Plan

Jason Gurwin

Earlier this month, Peacock announced that customers on the Peacock Premium Plus tier would now be able to stream their local NBC affiliate as part of their subscription. Since then, the streaming service has been slowly rolling them out in various markets – and by tomorrow, Nov. 30 – all customers will have access to them.

You will only get access to the NBC affiliate broadcasting in your local market. If you are curious if NBC will be available in your local market, a full list of NBC local affiliates available on Peacock is below.

To access your local channel, you will select “Channels” from the navigation on Peacock, where your NBC affiliate will appear in your Grid Guide.

These aren’t the only live channels that have come to Peacock in recent months. In October, Peacock reached a deal to bring live access to Hallmark, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries to all Peacock Premium subscribers.

Unlike Hallmark though, live streams of NBC affiliates are only available to Peacock Premium Plus subscribers. Users who have free access through their Xfinity Internet subscription or have signed-up for ad-supported Peacock Premium tier will not get their local affiliate. A subscription to Peacock Premium Plus currently costs $9.99 per month.

The move brings Peacock closer in line with the way that Paramount has chosen to distribute live TV. Paramount+ subscribers can stream their local CBS stations on the service, but like Peacock, they must sign up for the more expensive Premium tier to access the live stream feature.

The addition of local NBC affiliates to Peacock is also good news for Sling TV subscribers, particularly those who are signed up for a Sling Orange plan. Sling Orange does not currently offer NBC, so for a bundled price of $50 per month, users can now sign up for Peacock Premium Plus and have access to a live stream of their local NBC station, plus 30 more channels via Sling.

Local NBC Affiliates Available to Peacock Premium Plus

Affiliate Local Market
WNBC New York
KNBC Los Angeles
WMAQ-TV Chicago
WCAU Philadelphia
KXAS-TV Dallas-Ft. Worth
WXIA-TV Atlanta
WRC-TV Washington DC
KNTV San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
KPRC-TV Houston
WBTS-LD Boston, MA (Manchester)
KING-TV Seattle-Tacoma
KPNX/KNAZ-TV Phoenix, AZ
WFLA-TV Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)
KARE Minneapolis-St. Paul
WDIV-TV Detroit
KUSA-TV Denver, CO
WESH Orlando-Daytona Beach
WTVJ Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
WKYC-TV Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
KCRA-TV Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto
KGW Portland, OR
WCNC-TV Charlotte, NC
KSDK St. Louis, MO
WRAL-TV Raleigh-Durham
WTHR-TV Indianapolis, IN
WPXI-TV Pittsburgh, PA
WBAL-TV Baltimore
KNSD San Diego
KSL-TV Salt Lake City, UT
WSMV-TV Nashville, TN
WOAI-TV San Antonio, TX
KSHB-TV Kansas City, MO/KS
WCMH-TV Columbus, OH
WVIT Hartford-New Haven
WLWT Cincinnati, OH
WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, WI
KXAN Austin, TX
WYFF Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-A
WPTV West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce
KSNV-DT Las Vegas, NV
WOOD-TV Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo
WGAL Harrisburg-Lancaster-Leb
WTLV Jacksonville, FL
KFOR-TV Oklahoma City
WVTM-TV Birmingham
WAVY-TV Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport
“WXII” Greensboro-H.Point
WAVE Louisville, KY
KOB Albuquerque-Santa Fe
WDSU New Orleans
WJAR Providence-New Bedford
WGRZ-TV Buffalo, NY
WMC-TV Memphis, TN
WBBH-TV Ft. Myers-Naples
KSEE Fresno-Visalia
WWBT Richmond-Petersburg, VA
WPMI-TV Mobile, AL-Pensacola, FL
WBRE-TV Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hz
WNYT Albany-Schenectady-Troy
KARK-TV Little Rock-Pine Bluff
KJRH Tulsa, OK
WBIR-TV Knoxville, TN
WLEX-TV Lexington, KY
WDTN Dayton, OH
KHNL Honolulu, HI
KHQ-TV Spokane, WA
WHO-TV Des Moines-Ames
WGBA-TV Green Bay-Appleton, WI
KVOA Tucson-Sierra Vista, AZ
KSNW Wichita-Hutchinson, KS
WSLS-TV Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA
WOWT-TV Omaha, NE
WEYI-TV Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI
KYTV Springfield, MO
WHEC-TV Rochester, NY
WAFF Huntsville-Decatur
WSAZ-TV Charleston-Huntington, WV
WCSH Portland-Auburn, ME
WIS Columbia, SC
WMTV Madison, WI
WNWO-TV Toledo, OH
KAGS-TV Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
KCEN-TV Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
WSTM-TV Syracuse, NY
KOAA-TV Colorado Springs
WRCB-TV Chattanooga, TN
KTAL-TV Shreveport
WPSD-TV Paducah-Cape Girard-Hars
KVEO Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
WAND-TV Springfield-Decatur
WSAV-TV Savannah, GA
WCBD-TV Charleston, SC
KWWL Cedar Rapids
KTSM-TV El Paso-Las Cruces, TX
WVLA-TV Baton Rouge, LA
WPTZ Burlington-Plattsburgh
KNWA-TV Ft. Smith-Fay-Sprngdl-Rg
WLBT Jackson, MS
KTVB Boise, ID
WNDU-TV South Bend-Elkhart, IN
WCYB-TV Tri-Cities, TN- VA
WMBF-TV Myrtle Beach-Florence, S
WITN-TV Greenville-N.Bern-Washington, NC
KWQC-TV Davenport-R.Island-Molin
KSNB Hastings-Lincoln-Kearny,
KRNV Reno, NV
WVGN-LP Charlotte Amalie, US Virgin Islands
WFIE Evansville, IN
WTWC-TV Tallahassee, FL-Thomasville
WJAC-TV Johnstown-Altoona, PA
WPTA Ft. Wayne
KETK-TV Tyler-Longview(Lfkn&Ncgd
KDLT-TV Sioux Falls (Mitchell),
WAGT-CD Augusta-Aiken, GA
KVLY-TV Fargo-Valley City, ND
WILX-TV Lansing, MI
WWLP Springfield-Holyoke, MA
KMTR Eugene, OR
KNDO Yakima-Pasco-Kennewick,
WPBN-TV Traverse City-Cadillac,
WFMJ-TV Youngstown, OH
WMGT-TV Macon, GA
WEEK Peoria-Bloomington, IL
KSBY Santa Barbara, CA
WSFA Montgomery-Selma, AL
KLAF-LD Lafayette, LA
KGET-TV Bakersfield
KSBW Monterey-Salinas
WLTZ Columbus, GA
WECT Wilmington, NC
WEAU-TV La Crosse-Eau Claire, WI
KRIS-TV Corpus Christi, TX
WTVA Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS
KAMR-TV Amarillo, TX
KNVN Chico-Redding, CA
WJFW-TV Wausau-Rhinelander, WI
KOBI Medford, OR
KOMU-TV Columbia-Jefferson City, MO
WRDE-LD Salisbury, MD
KWES-TV Midland-Odessa, TX
WREX-TV Rockford
KFYR-TV Minot-Bismark-Dickinson, ND
KBJR Duluth-Superior
KSNT Topeka, KS
KMIR-TV Palm Springs, CA
KTVE Monroe-El Dorado
KJAC/KBMT-2 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
KCBD Lubbock, TX
KTUU-TV Anchorage, AK
KTIV Sioux City
KFDX-TV Wichita Falls & Lawton
WICU-TV Erie, PA
KTTC Rochester-Mason City-Austin
KSNF Joplin-Pittsburg
WJHG-TV Panama City, FL
WLBZ Bangor, ME
KPVI Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID
WTWO Terre Haute
WXXV-D2 Biloxi, MS
WALB Albany, GA
KTEN-TV Sherman-Ada
WBGH-CD Binghamton
WNBW-DT Gainesville, FL
KECI-TV Missoula, MT
WTOV-TV Wheeling-Steubenville, OH
KYMA Yuma, El Centro, AZ
WVVA Bluefield-Beckley
KULR-TV Billings, MT
KRBC-TV Abilene-Sweetwater
WDAM-TV Hattiesburg-Laurel, MS
KNBN Rapid City, SD
WKTV Utica, NY
WRGX-LD Dothan, AL
WBOY-TV Clarksburg-Weston
KPLC Lake Charles, LA
WGEM-TV Quincy-Hannibal-Keokuk
WNBJ-LD Jackson, TN
WSVW-D2 Harrisonburg, VA
WETM-TV Elmira (Corning)
WVIR-TV Charlottesville
WVNC Watertown
KTVZ Bend, OR
KALB-TV Alexandria, LA
WLUC-TV Marquette, MI
KAIT-D2 Jonesboro, AR
WPBI-D2 Lafayette, IN
WNKY Bowling Green, KY
KGNS-TV Laredo, TX
KTVM Butte-Bozeman, MT
KKCO Grand Junction-Montrose, CO
KTFT-LD Twin Falls, ID
WLIO Lima, OH
KTGF Great Falls
WGBC-D2 Meridian, MS
WTAP-TV Parkersburg, WV
KIEM-TV Eureka, CA
KGWN.2 Cheyenne-Scottsbluff, WY
KSAN-TV San Angelo
KCWY-DT Casper,-Riverton, WY
KMNF-LD Mankato, MN (St. James)
WNBD-LD Greenwood-Greenville, MS
KYOU-TV Ottumwa, IA-Kirksvi
KNPG-LD St. Joseph, MO
KTVF Fairbanks, AK
KTVH-DT Helena
WHIZ-TV Zanesville
KMOL-LD Victoria, TX
WWPI Presque Isle, ME
KATH-LD/KSCT-LP Juneau-Douglas
KNOP-TV North Platte, NE
WKAQ-TV San Juan, PR
KUAM-TV Agan, Guam/Saipan
WBKB-TV Alpena, MI
KXGN-DT Glendive
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.

Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

