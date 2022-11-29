Here is Every Local NBC Affiliate Coming to Peacock Premium Plus Plan
Earlier this month, Peacock announced that customers on the Peacock Premium Plus tier would now be able to stream their local NBC affiliate as part of their subscription. Since then, the streaming service has been slowly rolling them out in various markets – and by tomorrow, Nov. 30 – all customers will have access to them.
You will only get access to the NBC affiliate broadcasting in your local market. If you are curious if NBC will be available in your local market, a full list of NBC local affiliates available on Peacock is below.
To access your local channel, you will select “Channels” from the navigation on Peacock, where your NBC affiliate will appear in your Grid Guide.
These aren’t the only live channels that have come to Peacock in recent months. In October, Peacock reached a deal to bring live access to Hallmark, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries to all Peacock Premium subscribers.
Unlike Hallmark though, live streams of NBC affiliates are only available to Peacock Premium Plus subscribers. Users who have free access through their Xfinity Internet subscription or have signed-up for ad-supported Peacock Premium tier will not get their local affiliate. A subscription to Peacock Premium Plus currently costs $9.99 per month.
The move brings Peacock closer in line with the way that Paramount has chosen to distribute live TV. Paramount+ subscribers can stream their local CBS stations on the service, but like Peacock, they must sign up for the more expensive Premium tier to access the live stream feature.
The addition of local NBC affiliates to Peacock is also good news for Sling TV subscribers, particularly those who are signed up for a Sling Orange plan. Sling Orange does not currently offer NBC, so for a bundled price of $50 per month, users can now sign up for Peacock Premium Plus and have access to a live stream of their local NBC station, plus 30 more channels via Sling.
Local NBC Affiliates Available to Peacock Premium Plus
|Affiliate
|Local Market
|WNBC
|New York
|KNBC
|Los Angeles
|WMAQ-TV
|Chicago
|WCAU
|Philadelphia
|KXAS-TV
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|WXIA-TV
|Atlanta
|WRC-TV
|Washington DC
|KNTV
|San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
|KPRC-TV
|Houston
|WBTS-LD
|Boston, MA (Manchester)
|KING-TV
|Seattle-Tacoma
|KPNX/KNAZ-TV
|Phoenix, AZ
|WFLA-TV
|Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)
|KARE
|Minneapolis-St. Paul
|WDIV-TV
|Detroit
|KUSA-TV
|Denver, CO
|WESH
|Orlando-Daytona Beach
|WTVJ
|Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
|WKYC-TV
|Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
|KCRA-TV
|Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto
|KGW
|Portland, OR
|WCNC-TV
|Charlotte, NC
|KSDK
|St. Louis, MO
|WRAL-TV
|Raleigh-Durham
|WTHR-TV
|Indianapolis, IN
|WPXI-TV
|Pittsburgh, PA
|WBAL-TV
|Baltimore
|KNSD
|San Diego
|KSL-TV
|Salt Lake City, UT
|WSMV-TV
|Nashville, TN
|WOAI-TV
|San Antonio, TX
|KSHB-TV
|Kansas City, MO/KS
|WCMH-TV
|Columbus, OH
|WVIT
|Hartford-New Haven
|WLWT
|Cincinnati, OH
|WTMJ-TV
|Milwaukee, WI
|KXAN
|Austin, TX
|WYFF
|Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-A
|WPTV
|West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce
|KSNV-DT
|Las Vegas, NV
|WOOD-TV
|Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo
|WGAL
|Harrisburg-Lancaster-Leb
|WTLV
|Jacksonville, FL
|KFOR-TV
|Oklahoma City
|WVTM-TV
|Birmingham
|WAVY-TV
|Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport
|“WXII”
|Greensboro-H.Point
|WAVE
|Louisville, KY
|KOB
|Albuquerque-Santa Fe
|WDSU
|New Orleans
|WJAR
|Providence-New Bedford
|WGRZ-TV
|Buffalo, NY
|WMC-TV
|Memphis, TN
|WBBH-TV
|Ft. Myers-Naples
|KSEE
|Fresno-Visalia
|WWBT
|Richmond-Petersburg, VA
|WPMI-TV
|Mobile, AL-Pensacola, FL
|WBRE-TV
|Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hz
|WNYT
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy
|KARK-TV
|Little Rock-Pine Bluff
|KJRH
|Tulsa, OK
|WBIR-TV
|Knoxville, TN
|WLEX-TV
|Lexington, KY
|WDTN
|Dayton, OH
|KHNL
|Honolulu, HI
|KHQ-TV
|Spokane, WA
|WHO-TV
|Des Moines-Ames
|WGBA-TV
|Green Bay-Appleton, WI
|KVOA
|Tucson-Sierra Vista, AZ
|KSNW
|Wichita-Hutchinson, KS
|WSLS-TV
|Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA
|WOWT-TV
|Omaha, NE
|WEYI-TV
|Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI
|KYTV
|Springfield, MO
|WHEC-TV
|Rochester, NY
|WAFF
|Huntsville-Decatur
|WSAZ-TV
|Charleston-Huntington, WV
|WCSH
|Portland-Auburn, ME
|WIS
|Columbia, SC
|WMTV
|Madison, WI
|WNWO-TV
|Toledo, OH
|KAGS-TV
|Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|KCEN-TV
|Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|WSTM-TV
|Syracuse, NY
|KOAA-TV
|Colorado Springs
|WRCB-TV
|Chattanooga, TN
|KTAL-TV
|Shreveport
|WPSD-TV
|Paducah-Cape Girard-Hars
|KVEO
|Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
|WAND-TV
|Springfield-Decatur
|WSAV-TV
|Savannah, GA
|WCBD-TV
|Charleston, SC
|KWWL
|Cedar Rapids
|KTSM-TV
|El Paso-Las Cruces, TX
|WVLA-TV
|Baton Rouge, LA
|WPTZ
|Burlington-Plattsburgh
|KNWA-TV
|Ft. Smith-Fay-Sprngdl-Rg
|WLBT
|Jackson, MS
|KTVB
|Boise, ID
|WNDU-TV
|South Bend-Elkhart, IN
|WCYB-TV
|Tri-Cities, TN- VA
|WMBF-TV
|Myrtle Beach-Florence, S
|WITN-TV
|Greenville-N.Bern-Washington, NC
|KWQC-TV
|Davenport-R.Island-Molin
|KSNB
|Hastings-Lincoln-Kearny,
|KRNV
|Reno, NV
|WVGN-LP
|Charlotte Amalie, US Virgin Islands
|WFIE
|Evansville, IN
|WTWC-TV
|Tallahassee, FL-Thomasville
|WJAC-TV
|Johnstown-Altoona, PA
|WPTA
|Ft. Wayne
|KETK-TV
|Tyler-Longview(Lfkn&Ncgd
|KDLT-TV
|Sioux Falls (Mitchell),
|WAGT-CD
|Augusta-Aiken, GA
|KVLY-TV
|Fargo-Valley City, ND
|WILX-TV
|Lansing, MI
|WWLP
|Springfield-Holyoke, MA
|KMTR
|Eugene, OR
|KNDO
|Yakima-Pasco-Kennewick,
|WPBN-TV
|Traverse City-Cadillac,
|WFMJ-TV
|Youngstown, OH
|WMGT-TV
|Macon, GA
|WEEK
|Peoria-Bloomington, IL
|KSBY
|Santa Barbara, CA
|WSFA
|Montgomery-Selma, AL
|KLAF-LD
|Lafayette, LA
|KGET-TV
|Bakersfield
|KSBW
|Monterey-Salinas
|WLTZ
|Columbus, GA
|WECT
|Wilmington, NC
|WEAU-TV
|La Crosse-Eau Claire, WI
|KRIS-TV
|Corpus Christi, TX
|WTVA
|Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS
|KAMR-TV
|Amarillo, TX
|KNVN
|Chico-Redding, CA
|WJFW-TV
|Wausau-Rhinelander, WI
|KOBI
|Medford, OR
|KOMU-TV
|Columbia-Jefferson City, MO
|WRDE-LD
|Salisbury, MD
|KWES-TV
|Midland-Odessa, TX
|WREX-TV
|Rockford
|KFYR-TV
|Minot-Bismark-Dickinson, ND
|KBJR
|Duluth-Superior
|KSNT
|Topeka, KS
|KMIR-TV
|Palm Springs, CA
|KTVE
|Monroe-El Dorado
|KJAC/KBMT-2
|Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
|KCBD
|Lubbock, TX
|KTUU-TV
|Anchorage, AK
|KTIV
|Sioux City
|KFDX-TV
|Wichita Falls & Lawton
|WICU-TV
|Erie, PA
|KTTC
|Rochester-Mason City-Austin
|KSNF
|Joplin-Pittsburg
|WJHG-TV
|Panama City, FL
|WLBZ
|Bangor, ME
|KPVI
|Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID
|WTWO
|Terre Haute
|WXXV-D2
|Biloxi, MS
|WALB
|Albany, GA
|KTEN-TV
|Sherman-Ada
|WBGH-CD
|Binghamton
|WNBW-DT
|Gainesville, FL
|KECI-TV
|Missoula, MT
|WTOV-TV
|Wheeling-Steubenville, OH
|KYMA
|Yuma, El Centro, AZ
|WVVA
|Bluefield-Beckley
|KULR-TV
|Billings, MT
|KRBC-TV
|Abilene-Sweetwater
|WDAM-TV
|Hattiesburg-Laurel, MS
|KNBN
|Rapid City, SD
|WKTV
|Utica, NY
|WRGX-LD
|Dothan, AL
|WBOY-TV
|Clarksburg-Weston
|KPLC
|Lake Charles, LA
|WGEM-TV
|Quincy-Hannibal-Keokuk
|WNBJ-LD
|Jackson, TN
|WSVW-D2
|Harrisonburg, VA
|WETM-TV
|Elmira (Corning)
|WVIR-TV
|Charlottesville
|WVNC
|Watertown
|KTVZ
|Bend, OR
|KALB-TV
|Alexandria, LA
|WLUC-TV
|Marquette, MI
|KAIT-D2
|Jonesboro, AR
|WPBI-D2
|Lafayette, IN
|WNKY
|Bowling Green, KY
|KGNS-TV
|Laredo, TX
|KTVM
|Butte-Bozeman, MT
|KKCO
|Grand Junction-Montrose, CO
|KTFT-LD
|Twin Falls, ID
|WLIO
|Lima, OH
|KTGF
|Great Falls
|WGBC-D2
|Meridian, MS
|WTAP-TV
|Parkersburg, WV
|KIEM-TV
|Eureka, CA
|KGWN.2
|Cheyenne-Scottsbluff, WY
|KSAN-TV
|San Angelo
|KCWY-DT
|Casper,-Riverton, WY
|KMNF-LD
|Mankato, MN (St. James)
|WNBD-LD
|Greenwood-Greenville, MS
|KYOU-TV
|Ottumwa, IA-Kirksvi
|KNPG-LD
|St. Joseph, MO
|KTVF
|Fairbanks, AK
|KTVH-DT
|Helena
|WHIZ-TV
|Zanesville
|KMOL-LD
|Victoria, TX
|WWPI
|Presque Isle, ME
|KATH-LD/KSCT-LP
|Juneau-Douglas
|KNOP-TV
|North Platte, NE
|WKAQ-TV
|San Juan, PR
|KUAM-TV
|Agan, Guam/Saipan
|WBKB-TV
|Alpena, MI
|KXGN-DT
|Glendive
