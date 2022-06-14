DEAL ALERT: Get 50% Off MLB.TV for Rest of 2022 MLB Season for Just $57.99 in Father’s Day Deal

Through Father’s Day, Sunday June 19, MLB.TV is running a special promotion in which customers can get the remainder of the 2022 Major League Baseball season for just $57.99 — $82 off of the normal $139.99 rate. If you’d prefer to just follow a single team rather than all MLB games, you can get the “Single Team” plan for just $49.99 for the rest of the year.

At this point in the season, the all-teams plan usually costs $114.99, while the single-team option runs $99.99, making this a 50% off the current pricing.

How to Get a 50% OFF MLB.TV

Click here to activate the offer.

Select “All Team Pass” or “Single Team Pass.”

If you choose “All Team Pass,” you can choose the discounted annual plan on the next screen.

Click Start Your Free Trial.

The offer is available directly from MLB.TV, as well as through Amazon Prime Video Channels and YouTube TV. Those streaming on Fire TV devices will have access to Prime Video’s exclusive X-Ray feature, which allows fans to access live in-game stats, team and player details and play-by-play information while they watch.

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding ESPN, FOX, and MLB Network telecasts). This is ideal for fans who live away from their favorite team or want to catch teams or players out of their local area.

MLB.TV has added some new features for 2022 as well. Perhaps most importantly for out-of-market fans wanting to keep up with their favorite team, they will be able to watch pre and postgame coverage for a select number of clubs.