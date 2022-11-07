 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get a Free $15 Best Buy Gift Card, When You Buy a $100 Netflix Gift Card

Jason Gurwin

One of the best ways to save on streaming services is to buy gift cards for them when they’re on discount. You can then apply the gift card and save even more when you cut the cord. Best Buy is running a special promotion where you can get a $15 Free Best Buy Gift Card, when you purchase a $100 Netflix Gift Card.

This can be used for both new and existing Netflix subscribers. So if you already plan to pay for Netflix, this is a great way to get some free Best Buy credit. If you a Netflix Standard Subscriber, the gift card will cover more than six months of payments.

You can use the Best Buy credit to take advantage of some of their early 2022 Black Friday deals.

If you are in the need of a new streaming device, you should consider using it to purchase the Chromecast HD — which is currently on sale for $19.99 (normally $29.99), or Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is just $24.99 (normally $49.99). When you buy a streaming device, it also comes with 3 Months of YouTube Premium and 30-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Get $15 Free Best Buy Gift Card

  1. Click here to activate the promotion
  2. Add $100 in Gift Cards + $15 BB Gift Card to your cart
  3. Checkout to receive the digital gift cards

How to Apply Netflix Gift Card

  1. Click here to redeem your Netflix Gift Card
  2. Enter the 11-digit PIN code.
  3. If you already have a Netflix account, you can enter this code by selecting Redeem gift card or promo code from your Account page
