DEAL ALERT: Get a Lifetime Plex Pass for Just $95.99 (20% Off) to Celebrate Geek Week

Plex is building a reputation as one of the rising players in the free streaming industry. Not only does it have free movies and TV shows on-demand, as well as hundreds of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, it also offers users the chance to see content from partnering streaming services all on one platform with its universal watchlist feature.

Plex users can also upgrade to the Plex Pass, which offers a wide selection of useful features. You can use the Plex Pass to upload and house your digital library, including shows, movies, music and more. Users of the Plex Pass can even plug in a digital antenna to their server and use Plex Pass to stream live broadcast TV.

Right now, in celebration of Geek Week, Plex is offering a special on a lifetime subscription to Plex Pass. Normally, this level of subscription would run you $119.99, but right now users who sign up for a lifetime Plex Pass can get it for just $95.99, a 20% savings. All you have to do is use code POWERGEEK at check out, and you’re set for life!

How to Get a Lifetime Plex Pass for $95.99 (20% off)

Click Here to Activate the Deal

Click “Upgrade for $4.99 per Month” button

Create an account, and enter code POWERGEEK when checking out

Complete sign-up process

That’s everything you need to do to secure lifetime access to the powerful Plex Pass. There are so many features on Plex Pass, it’s hard to keep track, but the good news is that a lifelong subscription will give you plenty of time to test it out for yourself.

Other Plex Pass benefits include:

Lifetime membership to a community of more than a million like-minded media collectors.

Exclusive first access to all new Plex features.

Premium Plex features including Mobile Downloads, Skip Intro for personal media, and Hardware Transcoding.

Real-time server stats by harnessing the power of Plex Dash.

Plexamp access, our world-class music app with features like Sonic Analysis, Loudness Leveling, Sweet Fades, Sonic Sage, and more.

High-quality extras for movies or TV shows in your libraries, along with trailers and interviews.

What Has Plex Added Lately?

This month, Plex added a long list of on-demand titles to stream, including “Moonlight,” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” The service also added a selection of free streaming channels, incorporating music channels from Vevo, Italian movies and more. It seems like there’s something new and exciting to stream on Plex every month, and a lifetime Plex Pass will put it all at your fingertips, along with a powerful suite of features.