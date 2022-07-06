DEAL ALERT: Get Amazon Channels for Just $0.99 for Two Months; Up to 90% Savings

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the holidays, but Amazon Prime Days! Although the official start for the online retail giant’s discount event isn’t until next week, Amazon has begun rolling out some of its savings a bit early, and the deals are already here for some of the best Amazon Prime Video Channels.

As part of the lead-up to the savings extravaganza on July 12 and 13, Prime Video has launched a huge deal on a wide array of streaming channels. For two months, customers can get a whole host of channels for just $0.99 per month. The channels eligible for this incredible price include SHOWTIME, AMC+, Paramount+, Discovery+, EPIX, Noggin, PBS Masterpiece, BET+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Hallmark Movies Now, and more (get the complete list of channels below).

Without the discount, these channels can run from $3.99 per month to as much as $10.99 monthly, meaning that if you take advantage of these Prime Day deals, you could save more than 90% for the first two months of your subscription.

To be eligible for these limited-time offers, you will need to be a Prime member, but if you are not yet a member, you can get a a 30-day free trial, which will help you take advantage of all of the Prime Day deals.

And now is a perfect time to become a member, because not only will Amazon hold its annual Prime Days in July, but for the first time, the company is planning to host a second set of Prime Days closer to the holiday season later this year.

All Prime Video Channels 2022 Prime Day Deals