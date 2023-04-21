DEAL ALERT: New DIRECTV STREAM Customers Get 3 Free Months of HBO Max, MGM+, SHOWTIME, Cinemax, STARZ

If you’ve decided your spring cleaning extends to your entertainment budget and cut the cord this year, you may be worried that your entertainment needs may suffer during the long summer months ahead.

DIRECTV STREAM wants to make sure those worries are non-existent. Right now, new subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM can not only get $10 off their service for the first three months they’ve got it, but they can also get free access to Cinemax, HBO Max, MGM+, SHOWTIME and STARZ for each of those first three months as well. That’s a combined $162 value, and it’s yours absolutely free for signing up.

How to Get Cinemax, HBO Max, MGM+, SHOWTIME and STARZ for Free for Three Months

Click here to activate the deal

Scroll down and click “Specials.”

Choose which services you want three months of for free.

Click “Start 5-day Free Trial.”

Enter your information and complete the sign-up process.

That’s all you have to do to get a truly staggering amount of entertainment for the next 90 days. These five streamers are some of the top platforms for premium content on the market, and between them they’ve got thousands of incredibly popular titles to choose from.

It’s highly likely that you’ll have so much to watch in the next three months, you might not even get to the live channel offerings your DIRECTV STREAM account will grant you. That would be a mistake, however; DIRECTV STREAM carries more of the top entertainment, sports and news channels than any other live TV streaming service.

If you’ve wanted to check out the newest seasons of “Succession,” “Yellowjackets,” “Godfather of Harlem,” “BMF” or any of the thousands of fantastic on-demand selections on Cinemax, HBO Max, MGM+, SHOWTIME and STARZ, don’t wait a second longer. Grab this special deal now and get three free months of each of these services, on top of the $10 off your subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.