DEAL ALERT: Roku Users Can Save Nearly $60, Get Six Free Months of DashPass

There are few earthly pleasures more delightful than being able to get food delivered right to your doorstep while you enjoy watching one of your favorite shows or movies. And thanks to a new partnership between Roku and DoorDash, achieving this Caligula-like level of luxury will be easier than ever!

As part of their new team-up, Roku and DoorDash are offering new and existing Roku account holders six free months of DashPass, DoorDash’s premium membership program. With DashPass, users can get $0 delivery fees on eligible orders from eligible restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers all across the United States.

How to Get Six Free Months of DashPass:

Click here to get started.

Sign into your Roku account, if not already.

Click “Get Offer Now.”

The new partnership between Roku and DoorDash will also allow DoorDash merchants to attribute, target, and measure TV streaming ads on Roku. This allows the merchants to include click-to-buy offers within these ads, which will show up directly on a user’s Roku TV. With internal Roku research indicating that one in three Roku users orders take-out or delivery food every week, this deal seems like a slam dunk for all involved, and the higher-ups at the companies are expressing their excitement.

“Streaming and delivery just go together, which is why we’re making it easier than ever for Roku users to order their favorite food right from their TV,” Roku President of Consumer Experience Gidon Katz said. “Just in time for the Big Game, we’re bringing consumers and marketers the same leading scale, data, and tech that have made buying a new device or signing up for a service simple and delightful.”

So, if you’re looking to compliment your television experience with six free months of food deliveries, jump on this deal as soon as possible, because this offer is only valid until Mar. 12, 2023!