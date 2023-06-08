DEAL ALERT: Save $50 Off YouTube TV’s First Season of NFL Sunday Ticket

Unless you’re an NFL fan who lives under a rock, you’re almost certainly aware by now that NFL Sunday Ticket has moved from its longtime home of DIRECTV. Starting this fall, the league’s out-of-market game package will reside on YouTube TV, which means fans can now sign up with no long-term contract commitments.

YouTube TV is doing everything it can to make sure fans have a great experience with their first season of streaming Sunday Ticket, including offering a fantastic introductory price on the service. Right now, all customers who have not yet subscribed to Sunday Ticket can take $50 off, whether they choose to subscribe to YouTube TV or not.

The deal ends Sept. 19, so users have between now and Week 2 of the NFL season to take advantage of the lower price. But why wait?

How to Get $50 Off NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription

Click here to activate the deal .

. Choose whether you’d like to purchase NFL Sunday Ticket a la carte, with YouTube TV, or with YouTube TV and NFL RedZone.

Enter payment and contact information to complete the sign-up process.

If you elect to grab a YouTube TV subscription as well, you’ll be able to stream in-market and nationally televised NFL games on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and ESPN as well as out-of-market contests on Sunday Ticket.

There are several key features that fans will want to make use of during Sunday Ticket’s first season on YouTube TV. First will be the multiview feature, which will allow users who don’t sign up to get NFL RedZone to continue watching up to four NFL games at a single time.

Secondly, YouTube TV representatives have confirmed that users can watch Sunday Ticket on an unlimited number of simultaneous streams within their home. If you want to turn on one game in your den, and another in your living room, you’ll have the freedom to configure things however you’d like. Sunday Ticket users will also be allowed two concurrent streams of the service outside of the main subscriber’s home.