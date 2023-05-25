YouTube TV Announces Unlimited At-Home Streams for NFL Sunday Ticket

Football fans, rejoice. Today, YouTube TV announced that you can have unlimited streams at home for NFL Sunday Ticket. This means you could set up a wall of TVs and have a different game playing on each one. The streamer announced that users on-the-go will have access to just two additional streams. This functionality will work even if you subscribe to the YouTube version of Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket provides access to every out-of-market live game on Sunday afternoons. The package is least expensive if you bundle it with a YouTube TV subscription, which costs $72.99 / month. YouTube TV includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels.

The streamer has also promised that its team is working on feature updates to launch in conjunction with the package, including its recently released multiview function. This feature premiered in a beta format during the NCAA Basketball Tournaments and was exciting, but limited. Interestingly, YouTube only referred to the feature as multiview in its Sunday Ticket release, instead of the previously used name Mosaic Mode. The streamer has not confirmed what — if any — changes would be coming to multiview following the March Madness run, but undoubtedly, that will be one of the most popular features available.

While multiview will apparently only be available to viewers who YouTube TV customers and Primetime Channels subscribers, some features will be reserved specifically for the live TV customers, including unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, the ability to view key plays, fantasy football info, real-time stats, and the ability to hide score spoilers.