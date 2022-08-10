Disney+ Ad-Supported Tier to Debut in December, Price of Ad-Free Disney+ Going Up 38%

The good news for audiences: an ad-supported version of Disney+ is coming December 8.

The bad news: the ad-free version is about to cost a lot more.

Starting December 8, the cost of Disney+ with ads will be $7.99/month. A premium tier without ads will be $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”

In February, Disney announced the plan for its ad-supported tier. The announcement came two months before the largest streamer in the world, Netflix, announced that it would follow suit and reverse a decade’s worth of protestations and launch a lower-priced ad-supported option as well.

Today, Disney+ announced it had added 14.4 million subscribers for a total of 152.1 million subscribers globally. That number far exceeded expectations.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has repeatedly told analysts that the company’s flagship streamer was on pace to hit between 230 and 260 million global subscribers by 2024. My on-lookers believe that the addition of the lower-priced, ad-supported tier will accelerate the streamer’s growth by opening up the total number of potential customers to include more cost-conscious consumers.