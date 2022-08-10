Price Changes Coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ — How Much is Each Service Increasing?

The Disney Bundle is about to cost a bundle of cash. Today, the streaming giant announced sweeping price hikes for each of its services. We’ll break down the changes and how subscribers will be affected.

If you subscribe to Disney+, things will change for you on December 8, 2022. That’s the day an ad-supported version of Disney+ becomes available.

Service Current Price December 8 Price Disney+ Premium (No ads) $7.99/month $10.99/month Disney+ Basic (With ads) N/A $7.99/month

If you’re sure you want Disney+ for a full year, you can save nearly $22 by getting an annual plan ($109.99/year).

Hulu (On Demand, Standalone)

If you only subscribe to Hulu on demand, your prices are going up October 10, 2022.

Service Current Price October 10 Price Hulu Premium (No ads) $12.99/month $14.99/month Hulu Basic (With ads) $6.99/month $7.99/month

Strangely, you cannot subscribe to a full year of Hulu without ads, but if you want a full year of the ad-supported service, you will save about $16 with the annual plan ($79.99/year).

ESPN+ (Standalone)

Disney previously announced the upcoming ESPN+ price hike, set for August 23, 2022.

Service Current Price August 23 Price ESPN+ with ads $6.99/month $9.99/month UFC PPV $74.99/event $74.99/event UFC PPV + Annual $124.98

Disney Bundle

If you want to keep your damage to a minimum, there is a benefit to subscribing to the Disney Bundle before December 8. If you do that, you will get a “legacy” rate as long as you don’t unsubscribe.

Disney Bundle Current Price December 8 Price Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu $2.99/month $9.99/month Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ N/A $12.99/month Existing Subscribers: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $13.99/month $14.99/month Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $19.99/month $19.99/month

Unfortunately, there is no annual plan for the Disney Bundle.

Hulu + Live TV Plans

If you think you may want Hulu + Live TV, it’s worth grabbing a subscription now. It will also be impacted on December 8, but existing subscribers who have the ad-supported Hulu will only have to pay $5 more.

