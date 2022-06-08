Disney+ Launches in 16 Countries, Territories Across Middle East, North Africa

On Wednesday, Disney’s premium streaming service Disney+ officially launched in 16 new markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Structured slightly differently than in the United States, the MENA version of Disney+ is still the home for thousands of films, series, and exclusive Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, but the service also features the Star hub that serves as the international home for general entertainment programming that is found on Hulu domestically.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

As Disney+ continues to gain ground in the streaming market, following the first quarter of the year, the service boasted 137.7 million subscribers worldwide, including 93.3M internationally. Disney CEO Bob Chapek continues to point towards the streamer’s goal of having 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

While the service’s recent growth does seemingly put those totals within reach, that would likely require the platform to retain its large, cricket-obsessed subscriber base in India. Disney’s broadcast rights for the sport expire this year, putting the long-term status of 50.1M subscribers to Disney+ Hotstar in jeopardy.

However, while the company is still figuring out its India/cricket strategy, it is continuing to introduce the service to consumers around the globe. In March, Disney+ announced the launch dates for 42 countries and territories, including the 16 that are a part of Wednesday’s MENA launch.

If the streamer is going to reach its ambitious self-imposed subscriber goals in the next two years, the regular rollout of Disney+ to international markets will be key… as will those pesky cricket rights.

Disney+ Launches in 16 MENA Nations and Territories