Disney+ Releasing Sing-Along Versions of Seven Classic Films Including ‘Moana’, ‘The Little Mermaid’
Get ready to harmonize with some of the Disney greats as Disney+ will be debuting new sing-along versions of classic musical films throughout the upcoming summer months. The upcoming releases continue to trend started earlier this year with a sing-along version of “Encanto” coming to the platform this past March.
Kicking off the new set of releases comes the sing-along versions of “The Little Mermaid,” and “Moana” on July 22.
Claw-some news. 🦀🎶 This Friday, Sing-Along versions of The Little Mermaid and #Moana arrive on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/I4VsvxMnYa— Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 18, 2022
The sing-along films set to premiere on the streaming service on Aug. 5 will be “The Lion King (2019)” and “Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.” Those Pride Rock favorites will be followed by “Beauty and the Beast (1991),” “Beauty and the Beast (2017),” and “Tangled” on Aug. 19.
Lyrics for every song in the film will appear on the screen as the characters sing them, allowing audiences of all ages to turn every viewing into their own karaoke performance. While no indication has been given as to further sing-along releases, fans of Disney musical magic should expect more of their favorite movie musicals to be given the sing-along treatment in the future.
