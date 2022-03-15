Disney+ to Release Sing-Along Versions of Musicals, Beginning with ‘Encanto’
Can’t get “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” out of your head? Well, now you will be able to belt and bop along with all of your Disney favorites as on Friday, March 18, Disney+ will begin releasing sing-along versions of its movie musicals and the Academy Award-nominated “Encanto” will be the first to hit the service.
In addition to the chart-topping “Bruno” and the Oscar nominee for Best Original Song “Dos Oroguitas,” families will be able to sing along to “Family Madrigal,” “Surface Pressure,” and more. Given the ever-expanding popularity of Disney animated hit, this sing-along option won’t be doing much to relieve the ear-worm nature of these tunes, but it certainly will provide hours of entertainment for parents and kids alike.
Later this year, Disney+ plans on releasing sing-along versions of “Frozen,” “Frozen 2,” and both the original and live-action versions of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Encanto
The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
According to Disney+, since premiering on the streaming service in late 2021, “Encanto” has been watched over 180 million times around the world. The streamer says that households have watched the animated musical an average of five times each — which explains why “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been stuck in everyone’s head for months.
Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, “Encanto” has already picked up wins at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. In addition to the nominations for feature and “Dos Oroguitas,” “Encanto” also picked up an Oscar nomination for Original Score. The Academy Awards will be presented on March 28. The movie’s soundtrack also recently spent six weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 charts.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.