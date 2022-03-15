Disney+ to Release Sing-Along Versions of Musicals, Beginning with ‘Encanto’

Can’t get “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” out of your head? Well, now you will be able to belt and bop along with all of your Disney favorites as on Friday, March 18, Disney+ will begin releasing sing-along versions of its movie musicals and the Academy Award-nominated “Encanto” will be the first to hit the service.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

In addition to the chart-topping “Bruno” and the Oscar nominee for Best Original Song “Dos Oroguitas,” families will be able to sing along to “Family Madrigal,” “Surface Pressure,” and more. Given the ever-expanding popularity of Disney animated hit, this sing-along option won’t be doing much to relieve the ear-worm nature of these tunes, but it certainly will provide hours of entertainment for parents and kids alike.

Later this year, Disney+ plans on releasing sing-along versions of “Frozen,” “Frozen 2,” and both the original and live-action versions of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Encanto November 24, 2021 The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

According to Disney+, since premiering on the streaming service in late 2021, “Encanto” has been watched over 180 million times around the world. The streamer says that households have watched the animated musical an average of five times each — which explains why “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been stuck in everyone’s head for months.

Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, “Encanto” has already picked up wins at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. In addition to the nominations for feature and “Dos Oroguitas,” “Encanto” also picked up an Oscar nomination for Original Score. The Academy Awards will be presented on March 28. The movie’s soundtrack also recently spent six weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 charts.