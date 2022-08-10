Disney Streaming Services Eclipse Netflix in Total Subscriptions

This obviously comes with a bundle-sized caveat, but on Wednesday when Disney released its third-quarter earnings report for Fiscal Year 2022, the company revealed that its cadre of streaming services — Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ — collectively finished June with more subscribers than Netflix. Of course, Netflix’s 220.67 million subscribers come from a single service, but the fact that Disney’s streamers combined for 221.1 million customers is notable.

Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers during the quarter to jump up to 152M worldwide; Hulu increased its subscriber total by 600,000 customers to jump up to 46.2M worldwide; and ESPN+ grew by 500K customers as well.

The Disney Bundle combines all three services for $13.99 monthly or Disney+ subscribers can add Hulu for $2.99 per month for a price tag of $10.98. Netflix’s Standard subscription tier costs $15.49 per month.

While the cost of the overall Disney Bundle is comparable to Netflix’s Standard tier, the original streamer still outpaces Disney’s flagship streamer by 28.8 million subscribers.

As Disney+ continues to expand, the service is now available in 155 markets, after the streamer launched in 53 territories in recent months. While Disney has nearly caught up with Netflix in terms of its streaming footprint, it continues to add customers while the legacy streamer has lost 1.17 million since the beginning of 2022.

Disney+ only added 100K subscribers in the United States and Canada, but continues to see substantial growth in international markets. While the streamer could see a pullback at the end of the year when Disney’s cricket media rights for the Indian Premier League switch from streaming to broadcast. At the end of June, Disney+ Hotstar — how the company is branded in the country — rose by 30% year-over-year to come in at 58.4 million customers.