Disney Streaming Services Eclipse Netflix in Total Subscriptions
This obviously comes with a bundle-sized caveat, but on Wednesday when Disney released its third-quarter earnings report for Fiscal Year 2022, the company revealed that its cadre of streaming services — Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ — collectively finished June with more subscribers than Netflix. Of course, Netflix’s 220.67 million subscribers come from a single service, but the fact that Disney’s streamers combined for 221.1 million customers is notable.
Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers during the quarter to jump up to 152M worldwide; Hulu increased its subscriber total by 600,000 customers to jump up to 46.2M worldwide; and ESPN+ grew by 500K customers as well.
The Disney Bundle combines all three services for $13.99 monthly or Disney+ subscribers can add Hulu for $2.99 per month for a price tag of $10.98. Netflix’s Standard subscription tier costs $15.49 per month.
While the cost of the overall Disney Bundle is comparable to Netflix’s Standard tier, the original streamer still outpaces Disney’s flagship streamer by 28.8 million subscribers.
As Disney+ continues to expand, the service is now available in 155 markets, after the streamer launched in 53 territories in recent months. While Disney has nearly caught up with Netflix in terms of its streaming footprint, it continues to add customers while the legacy streamer has lost 1.17 million since the beginning of 2022.
Disney+ only added 100K subscribers in the United States and Canada, but continues to see substantial growth in international markets. While the streamer could see a pullback at the end of the year when Disney’s cricket media rights for the Indian Premier League switch from streaming to broadcast. At the end of June, Disney+ Hotstar — how the company is branded in the country — rose by 30% year-over-year to come in at 58.4 million customers.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.