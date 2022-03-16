Hulu Subscribers Can Now Add Disney+ For Just $2.99 a Month

Since launch, Disney has been promoting its “The Disney Bundle” as the best way to save on its collection of streaming options, but it wasn’t particularly attractive for cord-cutters who aren’t interested in sports.
While at some point, Disney+ and Hulu may merge, in the meantime — Disney is trying to make it easier for those with Hulu to add Disney+ at a lower price.
Disney has confirmed to The Streamable that Hulu is now offering a Disney+ add-on for just $2.99 per month. This isn’t a limited time offer either, customers will be able to keep the price (or at least until they inevitably raise the price of Disney+).
We have learned that those billed through Hulu, including those on Black Friday or Student subscriptions, are eligible if they do not already subscribe to Disney+ or ESPN+. In addition to being listed on Hulu’s add-ons page, Hulu subscribers who are eligible are also receiving emails with the offer.
The Disney Bundle includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ and starts at $13.99 per month for their ad-supported option, or $19.99 with Hulu (No Ads). At its base, ad-supported level, Hulu runs $6.99/month, so with the Disney+ add-on, the mini-bundle would cost consumers $9.98.
In Q1 2022, Disney+ added 11.8 million new subscribers, reaching 129.8 million subscribers in total. The company reached 42.9 million domestic subscribers — up 18% from last year at this time. CEO Bob Chapek told CNBC last month that he is reaffirming Disney’s 230-260M guidance for Disney+ by 2024.
In addition to their recently announced Disney+ ad-supported plan, by promoting the streamer to customers already subscribing to Disney+’s sister service, as well as including the full Disney Bundle on all Hulu + Live TV packages, this will certainly aid in reaching Chapek’s projections.
