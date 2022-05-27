ESPN, World Lacrosse Sign Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Agreement
If it’s a sport that involves someone carrying a stick trying to put an object into a net, ESPN wants to broadcast it.
Today, ESPN and World Lacrosse announced a multi-year agreement, giving the network global media rights to World Lacrosse championships through 2023. A total of 246 games across three international events will be carried exclusively on ESPN networks or ESPN+ in the U.S. and in 170+ territories via ESPN International.
This is the first multi-year media agreement for World Lacrosse — the sport’s international governing body as recognized by the International Olympic Committee — and uniquely features equal rights fees across the men’s and women’s championships. ESPN will air events like the 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship, the 2022 World Lacrosse Men’s U21 Championship, and the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.
Related: How to Watch 2022 NCAA Men’s, Women’s Lacrosse Championships Live for Free Without Cable
“This is truly a historic day for World Lacrosse and the millions of lacrosse players and fans in all corners of the world,” World Lacrosse CEO Jim Scherr said. “ESPN is the ideal partner to further showcase our great sport around the globe as we experience exponential growth and interest in the game. This unprecedented coverage also provides a significant boost to our Olympic proposal as we seek to gain inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.”
In recent months, ESPN has promoted itself as the “home of hockey” — but now it’s undeniably the home of lacrosse, too. Including World Lacrosse, ESPN now owns the broadcasting and streaming rights for the Premier Lacrosse League, the National Lacrosse League, Athletes Unlimited lacrosse, and of course NCAA lacrosse, the latter of which has become a pillar of the company’s spring and summer coverage.
At the current rate that the company is adding lacrosse leagues to its platforms, they’re going to need a bigger house sooner rather than later.
“ESPN is excited to add extensive coverage of the World Lacrosse championships to our already expansive lacrosse vertical,” ESPN’s senior director of programming & acquisitions Dan Margulis said. “The men’s and women’s world championships together with our overall college coverage and recent agreements with Athletes Unlimited, NLL, and PLL demonstrate our firm commitment to the sport.”
You can view a preliminary list of World Lacrosse events that will air on ESPN below:
|Date
|Event
|Game
|Time (EDT)
|Network
|June 29
|Women’s Championship
|USA vs Canada
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|July 2
|Women’s Championship
|Australia vs USA
|8 p.m.
|ESPNU
|July 2
|Women’s Championship
|Semifinal
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Women’s Championship
|Semifinal
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|July 9
|Women’s Championship
|Bronze Medal
|10 a.m.
|ESPNU
|Women’s Championship
|Gold Medal
|12 p.m.
|ESPN2
|August 18
|Men’s U21 Championship
|Semifinal
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|August 20
|Men’s U21 Championship
|Gold Medal
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.