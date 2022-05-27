ESPN, World Lacrosse Sign Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Agreement

If it’s a sport that involves someone carrying a stick trying to put an object into a net, ESPN wants to broadcast it.

Today, ESPN and World Lacrosse announced a multi-year agreement, giving the network global media rights to World Lacrosse championships through 2023. A total of 246 games across three international events will be carried exclusively on ESPN networks or ESPN+ in the U.S. and in 170+ territories via ESPN International.

This is the first multi-year media agreement for World Lacrosse — the sport’s international governing body as recognized by the International Olympic Committee — and uniquely features equal rights fees across the men’s and women’s championships. ESPN will air events like the 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship, the 2022 World Lacrosse Men’s U21 Championship, and the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.

“This is truly a historic day for World Lacrosse and the millions of lacrosse players and fans in all corners of the world,” World Lacrosse CEO Jim Scherr said. “ESPN is the ideal partner to further showcase our great sport around the globe as we experience exponential growth and interest in the game. This unprecedented coverage also provides a significant boost to our Olympic proposal as we seek to gain inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.”

In recent months, ESPN has promoted itself as the “home of hockey” — but now it’s undeniably the home of lacrosse, too. Including World Lacrosse, ESPN now owns the broadcasting and streaming rights for the Premier Lacrosse League, the National Lacrosse League, Athletes Unlimited lacrosse, and of course NCAA lacrosse, the latter of which has become a pillar of the company’s spring and summer coverage.

At the current rate that the company is adding lacrosse leagues to its platforms, they’re going to need a bigger house sooner rather than later.

“ESPN is excited to add extensive coverage of the World Lacrosse championships to our already expansive lacrosse vertical,” ESPN’s senior director of programming & acquisitions Dan Margulis said. “The men’s and women’s world championships together with our overall college coverage and recent agreements with Athletes Unlimited, NLL, and PLL demonstrate our firm commitment to the sport.”

You can view a preliminary list of World Lacrosse events that will air on ESPN below: