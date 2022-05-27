How to Watch 2022 NCAA Men’s, Women’s Lacrosse Championships Live for Free Without Cable

If you aren’t going to be outside playing and watching sports this Memorial Day Weekend, the ESPN family of networks has a great alternative for you as they will be broadcasting four days of the 2022 Men’s and Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Championships. Starting on Friday with the women’s semifinals and wrapping up on Monday with the men’s championship game, you can watch all of the lax-ction with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s, Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Championships

The games will also be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+.

About the 2022 NCAA Men’s, Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Championships

The championship action kicks off on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET as the top-seeded and undefeated North Carolina Tarheels will take on the No. 4 Northwestern Wildcats on ESPN. Immediately following, the second-seeded Maryland Terrapins will square off against the No. 3 Boston College Eagles.

Chalk has prevailed as the top four seeds in this year’s women’s tournament have made it to the Final Four. The Heels, Wildcats, Terps, and Eagles have combined to win 15 of the last 16 titles and four of the five active winners of the prestigious Tewaaraton Award will be in action: Aurora Cordingley (Maryland), Ally Mastroianni (North Carolina), Charlotte North (Boston College), and Jamie Ortega (North Carolina). North also happens to be the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer with 348 goals.

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burchm, and Dana Boyle will provide commentary for the women’s championship from Homewood Field in Baltimore, Md. Boyle and Mike Corey will work their signature women’s lacrosse halftime show “Sound On with Tari and Amari” during intermissions as well. The ACC Network will have postgame coverage following all of the women’s matches.

On the men’s side, Maryland claimed the No. 1 overall seed and will take on the fifth-seeded Princeton Tigers in the second semifinal on Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET while the No. 6 Rutgers Scarlet Knights and No. 7 Cornell Big Red get the action started at 12 noon ET from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

Top-seeded Maryland is looking for its fourth NCAA Tournament title having last won in 2017, while Princeton seeks its seventh all-time. The Terps are led by senior attackman Logan Wisnauskas who tallied 55 goals and 40 assists on the season and attacker Chris Brown (30 goals, 41 assists) leads the Tigers. In the other semi, Rutgers’ junior Ross Scott (49 goals, 23 assists) will look to earn his team its first-ever NCAA title while Cornell’s John Piatelli will lead the Big Red with 60 goals and 15 assists on the season.

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, and Paul Carcaterra will provide commentary for all three games.

2022 NCAA Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 27 12:30 p.m. Semifinal: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Northwestern ESPNEWS Friday, May 27 3 p.m. Semifinal: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Boston College ESPNU Sunday, May 29 12 noon Championship: Teams TBD ESPN

2022 NCAA Men’s NCAA Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Saturday, May 28 12 noon Semifinal: No. 6 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Cornell ESPN2 Saturday, May 28 2:30 p.m. Semifinal: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 5 Princeton ESPN2 Monday, May 30 1 p.m.n Championship: Teams TBD ESPN