 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ESPNEWS
ESPNU ESPN2

How to Watch 2022 NCAA Men’s, Women’s Lacrosse Championships Live for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

If you aren’t going to be outside playing and watching sports this Memorial Day Weekend, the ESPN family of networks has a great alternative for you as they will be broadcasting four days of the 2022 Men’s and Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Championships. Starting on Friday with the women’s semifinals and wrapping up on Monday with the men’s championship game, you can watch all of the lax-ction with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s, Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Championships

The games will also be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+.

About the 2022 NCAA Men’s, Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Championships

The championship action kicks off on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET as the top-seeded and undefeated North Carolina Tarheels will take on the No. 4 Northwestern Wildcats on ESPN. Immediately following, the second-seeded Maryland Terrapins will square off against the No. 3 Boston College Eagles.

Chalk has prevailed as the top four seeds in this year’s women’s tournament have made it to the Final Four. The Heels, Wildcats, Terps, and Eagles have combined to win 15 of the last 16 titles and four of the five active winners of the prestigious Tewaaraton Award will be in action: Aurora Cordingley (Maryland), Ally Mastroianni (North Carolina), Charlotte North (Boston College), and Jamie Ortega (North Carolina). North also happens to be the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer with 348 goals.

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burchm, and Dana Boyle will provide commentary for the women’s championship from Homewood Field in Baltimore, Md. Boyle and Mike Corey will work their signature women’s lacrosse halftime show “Sound On with Tari and Amari” during intermissions as well. The ACC Network will have postgame coverage following all of the women’s matches.

On the men’s side, Maryland claimed the No. 1 overall seed and will take on the fifth-seeded Princeton Tigers in the second semifinal on Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET while the No. 6 Rutgers Scarlet Knights and No. 7 Cornell Big Red get the action started at 12 noon ET from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

Top-seeded Maryland is looking for its fourth NCAA Tournament title having last won in 2017, while Princeton seeks its seventh all-time. The Terps are led by senior attackman Logan Wisnauskas who tallied 55 goals and 40 assists on the season and attacker Chris Brown (30 goals, 41 assists) leads the Tigers. In the other semi, Rutgers’ junior Ross Scott (49 goals, 23 assists) will look to earn his team its first-ever NCAA title while Cornell’s John Piatelli will lead the Big Red with 60 goals and 15 assists on the season.

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, and Paul Carcaterra will provide commentary for all three games.

2022 NCAA Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Friday, May 27 12:30 p.m. Semifinal: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Northwestern ESPNEWS
Friday, May 27 3 p.m. Semifinal: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Boston College ESPNU
Sunday, May 29 12 noon Championship: Teams TBD ESPN

2022 NCAA Men’s NCAA Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Saturday, May 28 12 noon Semifinal: No. 6 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Cornell ESPN2
Saturday, May 28 2:30 p.m. Semifinal: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 5 Princeton ESPN2
Monday, May 30 1 p.m.n Championship: Teams TBD ESPN
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPNEWS≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-
ESPN--
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS and ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNEWS, ESPNU, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS and ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNEWS, ESPNU, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNEWS, ESPNU, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.