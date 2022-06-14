ESPN to Air All 31 UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Matches Across Broadcast, Streaming

ESPN is continuing to invest in women’s sports by bringing even more international soccer to its broadcasting and streaming platforms. Beginning next month, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPNU will combine to televise more than 75 live hours of the UEFA European Women’s Football Championship 2022 beginning Wednesday, July 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET, with England vs. Austria at the world-famous Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. The game will air on ESPNU and ESPN2.

ESPN will televise two UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 matches including the final, which airs on Sunday, July 31 at 11:30 a.m. ET. ESPN2 will air 21 matches, ESPN+ will exclusively live-stream eight games, and ESPNU will telecast the England-Austria opening match.

For fans looking for even more Women’s EURO 2022 content, ESPN+ will anchor the company’s studio coverage of the tournament with daily UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 highlights, updates, and analysis on “ESPN FC.” Additional coverage will be available across SportsCenter, Futbol Americas on ESPN+, and ESPN.com. ESPN’s presentation of this tournament represents the most comprehensive coverage of the UEFA European Women’s Football Championship in the United States.

ESPN’s catalog of women’s sports content has been rapidly expanding, especially in the past few months. Outside of the collegiate sports rights that include men’s and women’s sports, ESPN has added World Lacrosse women's matches, Athletes Unlimited women's softball and lacrosse, and the Premier Hockey Federation to its streaming and linear platforms.

ESPN also featured the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament front and center in much of its coverage throughout the event, a clear step up from past years (especially when compared to the men’s side).

Also, this shift in sports programming may signify a loosening of Paramount+’s grip on soccer in the U.S. While Paramount Global’s streaming platform owns the rights to most soccer content outside of the Premier League and MLS, they’ve now missed out on what is often seen as a big deal. Currently, Paramount+ owns the rights to many women’s leagues, including the UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying, NWSL, the Women’s Cup, CONCACAF Women’s World Cup Qualifiers and Nations League, AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and the Barclays FA Women’s Super League. They’ll now have a Women’s Euro-sized hole in their library moving forward.