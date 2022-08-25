FanDuel to Launch Gambling-Focused Network, Streaming Platform in September Anchored by Kay Adams

After reports of the move surfaced last month, on Thursday, online gambling company FanDuel announced that it would be repurposing its existing linear horse-racing network TVG Network into FanDuel TV and launching a new over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform called FanDuel+.

Both outlets will go live in September, presumably in time for the start of the new NFL season. With an eye toward football betting, the network will welcome former “Good Morning Football” anchor Kay Adams, who will captain the network’s new Monday through Friday morning show beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Adams will welcome guests and personalities from across the sporting and entertainment worlds.

“FanDuel TV is the first network designed from the ground up to be watched by viewers with their phone in hand,” FanDuel chief commercial officer Mike Raffensperger said. “We intend for FanDuel TV to sit at the intersection of live sports and interactive content and believe Kay is the best example of an on-air talent who can bring fans closer to the narratives of the games they care about most. Our goal is to provide fans compelling programming to watch and wager on in tandem with our mobile app.”

In addition to Adams, FanDuel TV will also be the home of programming created by some of the most exciting personalities at the intersection of sports and entertainment. Former NFL punter and WWE commentator Pat McAfee and his PMI Network will produce content for the channel’s weekly programming block and Bill Simmons’ sports and pop culture website and podcast platform The Ringer Network will create content for FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ as well. Details of these partnerships will be announced at a later date, but FanDuel promised that McAfee would announce his part of the plans on YouTube and Sirius XM radio show “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Also joining the network’s mix is former “SportsCenter” anchor Lisa Kerney who will take over FanDuel’s signature sports betting show “More Ways to Win.” Kerney will bring sports betting analysis and insight from each major sports league to viewers every week.

“Having proven on-air talent, live content from the most influential name in sports media in Pat McAfee and the industry’s best team covering horse racing today demonstrates that FanDuel TV will be a dynamic network from day one,” FanDuel Group CEO Amy Howe said.

In addition to the new programming launching in the fall, FanDuel says that it intends for the channel to “become the new home of international basketball in the U.S.” The network has reached a licensing agreement with Swiss gambling outlet Sportradar for FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ to air more than 3,000 hours of live international sports including Australia’s National Basketball League, the Chinese Basketball League, leagues in France, Germany, and more.

While TVG will essentially be no more, FanDuel TV will still be placing a priority on horse racing. The channel will continue to provide daily live coverage from the top tracks including Gulfstream, Del Mar, Keeneland, Pimlico, Santa Anita, and many more; as well as unmatched coverage of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in November.

“TVG has been the undisputed leader in the horse racing space for the past 20 years and the launch of FanDuel TV creates an exciting new platform for the next 20 years,” Raffensperger said. “FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ will accelerate the renaissance racing is enjoying and repackage the sport for a new generation of mobile enabled fans, while also bringing new leagues and sports to the U.S. market. We plan to offer more live sports than any network in America.”