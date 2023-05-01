FOX Nation Gearing Up to Launch New Rodeo Series ‘Last Cowboy Standing,’ in Association with PBR

Saddle up, rodeo fans! FOX Nation has announced that it is teaming with Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to release a new series that goes behind the scenes to show what it takes to become a bull riding champion. The series is titled “Last Cowboy Standing,” and debuts Sunday, May 7 on FOX Nation.

Under the watchful tutelage of five legendary mentors including PBR (Professional Bull Riders) CEO and commissioner Sean Gleason, PBR founding member Cody Lambert, PBR 2002 World Champion J.W. Hart, PBR Ring of Honor member Ross Coleman and PBR 2005 and 2007 World Champion Justin McBride, the cowboys will undergo training, sharing camaraderie and competition as they vie for the ultimate title of Last Cowboy Standing.

“We are excited to share this all-access, unfiltered program with our viewers as the series dives into the fast paced and exciting world of Professional Bull Riders,” said Jason Klarman, president of FOX Nation.

To commemorate the show’s debut, “FOX and Friends Weekend” will host two of the PBR stars and a mechanical bull at FOX Square on Sunday, May 7. Co-hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy, Will Cain, and Pete Hegseth will each compete on the bull for the right to be declared the last host standing!

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service designed to complement the FOX News channel experience. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities.

The service has been hard at work adding more original content to its lineup, in addition to its news and lifestyle programming. In February, FOX Nation announced it would be hosting a new original show featuring Dan Aykroyd as he navigates the history of some of the most famous beverages in the world, from whiskey to tea. That series will debut sometime during the first quarter of 2024.