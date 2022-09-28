 Skip to Content
FOX Weather Expands Distribution Amidst Hurricane Ian Coverage

David Satin

FOX WeatherFOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service — has expanded its distribution to Fios effective on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and was also recently added to Amazon’s free video streaming service Freevee.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of FOX Weather, we are pleased to see a continued demand for our innovative weather service,” FOX Weather president Sharri Berg said. “With the expanded distribution across Verizon Fios and Amazon Freevee, FOX Weather now has a strong foothold across major platforms.”

FOX Weather will be available to all Fios TV subscribers on channel 113 (SD) and channel 613 (HD) throughout major markets including Washington D.C., Baltimore, Norfolk and Richmond, Va., and parts of the New York metropolitan area. On Amazon Freevee, viewers can access the FOX Weather FAST channel through the app, or within the “Live TV” tab via Prime Video. As with all content on Freevee, FOX Weather is free to customers nationwide on the service.

There are several other ways to gain access to FOX Weather’s free coverage of Hurricane Ian. Since launching in October 2021, FOX Weather has added several distribution partners including The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTubeTV, Amazon News, DIRECTV Stream, Xumo, WOW! and Vidgo.

The service continues to be available via simulcast on FOX Business Network on weekend mornings, as well as through FOX Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.

In addition to FOX News, coverage of Hurricane Ian can also be accessed on The Weather Channel, which has live feeds of the hurricane’s landfall all across Florida. Click here for more information about how to access hurricane coverage for free.

FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations’ added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
FOX Weather - - - - -
The Weather Channel ≥ $89.99 - - - -
