How to Watch The Weather Channel’s Hurricane Ian Coverage Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Hurricane Ian is moving northward across the Caribbean toward Cuba and the western coast of Florida. Hurricane watches were issued for a stretch of Florida’s western coast Monday morning as Ian strengthened into the fourth hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. At this point, it is anticipated to make landfall on the west coast of Florida by midweek. Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for the entire state on Saturday afternoon and urged residents to be prepared for Ian’s impact.

Flooding, rainfall, and winds reaching up to 140 mph could begin hitting Cuba on Monday or Tuesday.

Forecasters say that they anticipate the storm to reach Category 3 or 4 status by the time it makes it to the Florida coast on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. As of 8 a.m. ET Monday, Ian had sustained winds of up to 75 mph and was moving northwest at 14 mph. Ian was located about 90 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman Island and 275 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said.

There is a possibility that Ian makes landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm.

“If the jet stream is able to dip southward early, Ian could be steered into the west coast of Florida before interacting with high wind shear, causing the hurricane to be much stronger at landfall. On the other hand, a slower jet stream arrival could allow Ian to drift toward the northern Gulf Coast, where high wind shear would drop the wind intensity prior to landfall,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Given the potential severity of the storm, it is important to be able to follow coverage even if you don’t have cable. Fortunately, there are live TV streaming services that offer free trials and free streaming options so that you can get the latest information available on Hurricane Ian.

The good news is that all of these services work on your TV, as well as your phone, so if you lose internet connection, but still have cell service you can still follow the storm coverage.

1. Stream The Weather Channel on a Live TV Streaming Service

If you want to stream the The Weather Channel, there are four major streaming services that offer the network, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Frndly TV, and YouTube TV.

Unfortunately, services like Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV, don’t offer The Weather Channel. However, most of them will stream your local channels which will likely be televising updates on Hurricane Ian as it moves toward the coast.

2. Watch Using The Weather Channel TV App

In May, The Weather Channel launched new service called “The Weather Channel TV App,” which is available direct-to-consumer without a cable or satellite subscription. The service has two plans: $2.99/mo. or $29.99/year ($2.49/mo. paid annually), after a seven-day free trial.

The new service is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Xfinity Flex devices. However, it does not provide access on your computer, mobile device, or Apple TV.

3. Watch Local News Coverage Live with NewsOn

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Florida coast, NewsON will offer live local news coverage from their partners in the affected areas, including WALA/WPMI/WEAR Mobile-Pensacola, WESH/WCEU Daytona, WJXT, WJXX/WTLV Jacksonville, WESH/WKMG/WFTV/WOFL Orlando, WFLA/WTSP/WTVT/WFTS Tampa Bay, and other stations as the storms continue to move northward through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida’s west coast.

You can watch it via their website, their TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or on your mobile device on iOS and Android.

Free streaming service, Haystack News will continue to provide video updates from their local news partners from around the affected areas. You can view ongoing coverage on the Haystack News website at Haystack.TV, or by downloading their app, available on Android TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Vizio, and Hisense TV.

Free video streaming service VUIt aggregates local news feeds from a number of stations in the target zone of Hurricane Ian, and will provide ongoing wall-to-wall coverage as the storm nears landfall. The VUIt streaming app is available for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.