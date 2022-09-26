Free NFL Channel Launches on LG Smart TV

The NFL’s streaming presence is continuing to grow. The league now offers streaming games via Prime Video, ESPN+, and its own over-the-top streaming service NFL+, and via local broadcasts which can be streamed on premium tiers of Peacock and Paramount+. Factor in all of the live TV streaming options and the NFL can be viewed on more screens in more places than ever before.

The NFL has also launched a free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel that, while not having all the features of the NFL Network, is a great option for cord cutting NFL fans on a budget. Now that FAST channel, styled simply “The NFL Channel,” will be available to LG Smart TVs.

LG Electronics USA and the NFL announced on Monday the launch of The NFL Channel, on LG Channels – LG’s exclusive free streaming service on LG Smart TVs. The NFL Channel showcases the No. 1 sport in America by providing fans with an engaging mix of original programming, NFL Films titles, classic game broadcasts, and more. It is now available free to watch on LG Channels via supported LG Smart TVs1 and other supported devices.

“We created our LG Channels streaming service to provide a robust selection of free content to LG Smart TV owners,” LG’s Senior Director of Content Services Matthew Durgin said. “The opportunity to collaborate with the NFL and offer the NFL Channel provides a significant added value and truly elevates the LG Channels experience for our customers.”

The NFL Channel is a specially curated destination for NFL fans featuring daily primetime studio shows every weeknight in-season, and special programs such as Fantasy GameDay Live and NFL GameCenter on Sundays to keep fans up to date on the latest scores and breaking news around the League. In addition to live programming throughout the week, the NFL Channel will keep you entertained around the clock all year long with replays of some of the most memorable matchups in NFL history, as well as past seasons of the Emmy award-winning series “Hard Knocks” and other series such as NFL Game Replay.

The NFL Channel is also available on Pluto TV, Xumo, The Roku Channel, Tubi, and other free TV services.