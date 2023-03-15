Free Speedvision Channel Launches on Local Now, Sports.TV, theGrio

Cord-cutters, start your engines. On Wednesday, the Allen Media Group (AMG) announced that it would be launching the Speedvision free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel across its suite of free streaming platforms including Local Now, Sports.TV, and theGrio. The premium automotive channel offers over 500 hours of premium programming that is now available to even more viewers.

The Speedvision channel features diverse and compelling auto-focused content from car build shows and garage content, to automotive history and auction programming. Among the popular titles on the channel are Speedvision FAST channel also features titles including “Graveyard Carz,” “Gearz,” and “Two Guys Garage.”

In addition to car content, Speedvision also features series highlighting motorcycles and aviations. With the addition of the Speedvision FAST channel, AMG platforms are now home to more than 450 FAST channels, including over a dozen motorsports and automotive networks.

“We are excited to be partnering with Speedvision to bring our viewers more free premium automotive content,” AMG founder and CEO Byron Allen said. “We are continuously expanding our special interests and lifestyle content library in order to provide our audience diverse entertainment.”

The original Speedvision launched in 1995 and is credited with originating the entire automotive lifestyle genre by delivering a signature combination of entertaining storytelling, premier production values, and iconic hosts. The channel shut down in 2013 when FOX rebranded it as [Fox Sports 1]. However, it relaunched last fall as a FAST channel.

“The original Speedvision was the best media brand ever offered to the auto enthusiast audience and those fans still see it as the high-water mark in the genre,” Speedvision president and CEO, and co-founder of the original network, Robert Scanlon said. “I know from first-hand experience that the team of content creators and strategic partners that we’ve enlisted for the new Speedvision will match and build upon the legacy of the original, which has been imitated many times but never equaled.”

Since relaunching, Speedvision has been expanding its reach, most recently joining the lineup of live TV streaming service fuboTV.