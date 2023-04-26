Free Streamer Xumo Play Adds NFL Channel Just in Time for 2023 Draft Coverage

NFL superfans have this week circled on their calendar all year. The 2023 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 27, and the free streaming platform Xumo Play wants to make sure you stay in the loop on what every team in the league is doing as it takes its first steps into the new season.

Xumo has announced it is now offering the NFL Channel, a free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel. All year round, the NFL Channel features hundreds of hours or curated programming, including replays of classic games, special live programming, and movies, shows and documentaries from NFL Films and NFL Media.

Although fans won’t be able to watch live, pick-by-pick coverage of the entire draft on the free NFL Channel— viewers can find this on ABC, ESPN or the premium cable channel NFL Network—, the channel will offer live look-ins, commentary and analysis via “NFL Draft Center,” which will run during all three days of the draft. “NFL Draft Center” will be hosted by NFL Network personalities Mike Yam, Cynthia Frelund, Bucky Brooks, and Lance Zierlein.

On the final day of the draft, April 29, the NFL Channel will be the only place fans can watch live coverage of every pick from the final four rounds. You may not be able to see the entire draft on NFL Channel, but you can watch quite a bit of it, and on Xumo Play all you’ll need to sign up and start watching is a valid email address.

“The NFL Channel is a great addition to the growing collection of quality sports channels and programming now available on Xumo Play,” said Stefan Van Engen, VP of Content Programming and Partnerships at Xumo. “Football is America’s number one sport, and our viewers will be delighted by all the great programing available on the NFL Channel, starting with three days of special NFL draft coverage to kick off the season.”

“NFL Draft Center” will begin streaming its live coverage on Xumo Play April 27th at 8:00 p.m. ET; on April 28th at 7:00 p.m. ET; and on April 29th at 12:00 p.m. ET. The first day of the draft will feature only round one’s picks; day two will be rounds two and three, and day three will cover rounds four through seven.

Xumo is continuing to bolster its programming lineup with new, unique channels. In mid April, the service added the first free streaming channel in the world dedicated exclusively to wine. There’s seemingly something for everyone on Xumo Play, which is an excellent foreshadowing of the future of the service as a highly customizable video-on-demand and live TV platform.