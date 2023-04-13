Xumo Play Adds ‘Love Wine,’ Streaming’s First Free Channel Exclusively Dedicated to Wine

Are you a self-described oenophile? Do you marathon episodes of “Frasier” all the time because the brothers Crane can’t stop talking about wine in their spare time? Or maybe you simply enjoy a nice glass of red with dinner every once in a while?

If any of the above applies to you, you’ll want to check out the new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel now available on Xumo Play. That service has announced it is now offering users the Love Wine channel, dedicated to all things vino. Love Wine airs 24/7, offering entertaining and high-quality TV programming with wine-focused documentaries and docuseries. The spotlight is on wine, of course, but the channel also goes behind the scenes, helping wine enthusiasts discover wineries, vineyards, diverse regions and the people driving the industry.

Teresa López, the brains behind Love Wine’s parent company Love TV Channels along with Jacinto Roca, explains how the channels “combine the traditional TV experience with the beauty of Connected TV,” pointing out that “we offer compelling themed content for a very specific target audience, appealing for advertisers who are willing to invest more in a higher value proposition, which allows fewer ads to be shown, directly benefitting viewers.”

“These are stories that captivate audiences and offer a highly efficient way to reach viewers with an appetite for gastronomy and wine,” López added.

Love Wine is the first and only FAST channel on the market dedicated exclusively to wine and wine culture. It joins a platform in Xumo Play that is rapidly expanding, seemingly adding a new bundle of channels or user feature every week as it builds toward its final form.

That form will include not just free streaming channels like Love Wine, but subscription video-on-demand and live TV streaming options as well. The Xumo brand is being adapted to a joint-venture streaming platform built by Comcast and Charter Communications that will include all of those types of video. Charter CEO Chris Winfrey recently gave an update on the progress of the new Xumo Play, calling what he’s seen of the service “fantastic.”

The Love Wine channel is available now to all Xumo Play users. It joins Xumo’s new Nature and Wildlife channel, which was launched last week in time to celebrate international Earth Month, which extends throughout April.