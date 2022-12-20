Frndly TV Adds A&E Networks’ On-Demand Content for Free

The family-friendly live TV streaming service Frndly TV has announced it is increasing its video-on-demand offerings. The service is partnering with A&E to bring its library of shows to Frndly users at no additional subscription fee.

The new content — that will soon be available — includes past seasons of popular shows like “The Curse of Oak Island,” “The First 48,” “Storage Wars,” “American Pickers,” “Pawn Stars,” and “Married at First Sight.” The expanded A&E Networks library will be made available for free to all Frndly TV subscribers before the end of the year.

“A&E Networks has been a great partner with Frndly TV since its channels launched on our service,” Frndly TV’s chief programming officer Michael McKenna said. The additional collection of shows from the A&E Networks library extends that relationship and is a nice holiday gift to our subscribers. We are excited to make available both current and past seasons of a wide variety of shows and movies to our customers at no additional cost to them.”

Frndly TV offers 40+ top-rated live TV networks including the Hallmark Channel, A&E, the [History Channel], Game Show Network (GSN), INSP, Lifetime, UPtv, Curiosity Stream, The Weather Channel, Great American Family, and others. The streamer delivers programming that the whole family can enjoy starting at $6.99 per month.

The family-friendly service announced in early December that it had surpassed 700,000 users. That figure represents an approximately 40% year-over-year increase from the numbers reported for the same period in 2021 when Frndly had 500,000 users.

In October, the skinny channel bundle service reported a 53% increase in total viewership since the third quarter of 2021, with viewing time per subscriber jumping 9%. The streamer also announced that over 22% of its customers had opted to sign up for annual subscriptions, showing their commitment to the service.

It’s been a more quiet fall for A&E, but the company is still locked in a legal battle. At the end of August, A&E announced it was suing rival network Reelz for using footage from one of A&E’s canceled police ride-along shows to build a similar show of its own.