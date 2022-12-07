Frndly TV, Family-Friendly Live TV Streaming Service, Surpasses 700K Subscribers in Third Quarter 2022

As the end of 2022 quickly approaches, family-friendly live TV streaming service Frndly TV revealed on Wednesday that it had surpassed 700,000 users. The milestone represents an approximately 40% year-over-year increase over the numbers reported for the same period in 2021 when Frndly had 500,000 users.

In October, the skinny bundle service reported a 53% increase in total viewership since the third quarter of 2021, with viewing time per subscriber jumping 9%. The streamer also announced that over 22% of its customers have opted to sign up for annual subscriptions, showing their commitment to the service.

“This is another banner day in the growth of Frndly TV,” co-founder Bassil El-Khatib said. “We have focused on providing the best live TV service available at the most affordable price. We have more than tripled our channel offering and have done so with only a single $1 price increase since our launch.”

Frndly TV is a live TV streamer with over 40 channels starting for as low as $6.99 per month. Each plan is designed to provide a skinny bundle of family-friendly channels at a reasonable price. One of the cornerstones of the service — especially during the holiday season — is the inclusion of Hallmark channels. The way that Frndly can keep its price so low is by not including the news, sports, or local channels that come with the highest carriage fees.

The service offers three subscription plans. The Basic plan allows viewers to watch on one device in standard definition for $6.99 monthly. The Classic option allows streaming on two devices in high definition for $8.88 per month, and the Premium plan runs $10.99 monthly and allows for HD viewing on four devices.

“One of our philosophies in creating Frndly TV was to work hand-in-hand with our programmers in bringing consumers who were priced out of the larger linear video bundles back into the pay TV ecosystem,” Frndly co-founder Michael McKenna said. “The by-product of the limited offering is that our targeted subscribers are loyal to both Frndly TV and its programming partners. The result is higher viewing consumption of our partners’ content and lower churn for Frndly TV.”

In October, Frndly rolled out several updates to improve its user interface. That includes a renovated search function that make it easier for Frndly customers to find their favorite shows. In addition, the search interface now offers an autofill feature, making content searches lightning-fast.

The updates to Frndy’s user interface also included a refurbishment of its “Continue Watching” menus. Users can now navigate to the “Continue Watching” row under their TV or Movie tabs and remove a title simply by clicking on its tile and scrolling right to the “Remove” button. This way, if there is something showing up that a user doesn’t want to finish (or has already finished), they can easily remove it in order to get the most out of the menu.