fuboTV Adds Free Crackle, Popcornflix Channels to Lineup

Things are moving pretty quickly in the live TV streaming industry. Crackle Plus — the umbrella for all of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s (CSSE) streaming channels — announced that their free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels Crackle and Popcronflix have been added to the fuboTV lineup. With this expansion, CSSE continues to show why it’s one of the industry leaders in the advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) market space.

fuboTV’s new partnership gives its viewers access to Crackle’s vast library of original content such as the college thriller series “In the Vault” and the Alexander Bertram/Rebel Wilson vehicle “Les Norton.”

Popcornflix, a channel dedicated to action and adventure, features golden-age content such as “Godzilla: King of the Monsters!” and “Jules Verne's Mysterious Island” along with more contemporary classics including Jackie Chan’s “Little Big Soldier.”

FAST channels have been steadily increasing in popularity as an alternative to traditional linear video distributors such as cable and satellite. These channels are similar to traditional TV with an always-on format, but without the restrictions that cable.

Bundling FAST services together gives consumers a cable-like experience without the increasingly high costs and long-term contracts. As recent reports indicate, growth in the area illustrates consumers’ preference for more budget-conscious viewing options.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment isn’t just making deals with fuboTV. Earlier this week, the AVOD giant also connected with TCL Channel to bring five channels to the streamer's platform, including Crackle and Popcornflix.

“We are so excited to bring our constantly expanding content offering to FuboTV viewers,” Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus said in a statement. “Our advertising and marketing partners will now access new audiences through the launch of the Crackle and Popcornflix FAST channels on FuboTV.”