FuboTV Adds Two New Channels, Including GAC Living, to Extra Add-On

Jason Gurwin

FuboTV has added GAC Living and JusticeCentral.TV to their Fubo Extra add-on. The package is a $7.99 add-on to the FuboTV Elite Plan, which is available with a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV already carried GAC Family in their Extra Add-on, which was created when former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott after acquiring Great American Country and Ride TV. The networks were then split into GAC Living and GAC Family in September. Now, GAC Media is making deals with some of Hallmark’s biggest names, including Lori Loughlin, Trevor Donovan, and Danica McKellar.

JusticeCentral.TV is part of the Allen Media Group family, which also owns The Weather Channel. It is a network dedicated to court shows, legal news, and the world’s biggest trials.

In addition to those two channels, the Extra Add-On includes sports networks like NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, ESPNews, ACC Network, SEC Network, while others include Cooking Channel, American Heroes, Discovery Family, GSN, and more. The channels will automatically appear in your channel guide and you will have access to both live and on-demand content.

fubo Extra Channels

  • ACC Network
  • American Heroes Channel
  • BBC World News
  • BET Her
  • BET Jams
  • BET Soul
  • CNBC World
  • Cooking Channel
  • Destination American
  • Discovery Family
  • Discovery Life
  • DIY Network
  • DUST
  • ESPNU
  • ESPNews
  • FUSE
  • FXM
  • GAC Family
  • GAC Living
  • GSN
  • JusticeCentral.TV
  • Logo
  • MLB Network
  • MTV2
  • MTV Classic
  • MTV Live
  • MTVU
  • Nat Geo Wild
  • NBATV
  • Newsy
  • NHL Network
  • NickMusic
  • Nicktoons
  • People TV
  • REVOLT
  • Science Channel
  • SEC Network
  • Sony Movie Channel
  • Stadium
  • Stadium Plus
  • TeenNick
  • Tennis Channel
  • Zona Futbol
