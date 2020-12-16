fuboTV Extra Add-on is Now $7.99 a Month After $2 Price Hike

fuboTV’s Extra Add-On, which includes ~40 additional channels, has increased from $5.99 to $7.99 a month. It appears the new pricing will only go in effect for new subscribers of the plan. The fuboTV Elite Bundle, which includes fubo Extra, along with a 1,000 Hour DVR and 5 Simultaneous Streams, remains $79.99 a month.

Even at $7.99 a month, the fubo Extra Add-on is one of the better values in streaming and includes channels like FXM, DIY, BBC World News, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPNU, ESPNews. Since it is cheaper than their $10.99 Sports Plus add-on, which includes NFL RedZone, it’s a great option for those that don’t need NFL RedZone, but want additional entertainment content instead.

In August, fuboTV raised the price of their fuboTV Standard Plan from $54.99 to $59.99 a month, after adding Disney-owned channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and ABC. In November, the company hit 455K subscribers, the most in their history. They expect to surpass 500K by the end of the year.

In an interview last week, CEO David Gandler said that the recent price hikes of Hulu and YouTube TV has “given (us) some room relative to our peers on the base pack and I just think we have more elasticity.”