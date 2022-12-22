fuboTV Strikes Deal to Offer Chicago-Based Marquee Sports Network Nationwide, But Without Live Games

The sports-forward live TV streaming service fuboTV is making yet another addition to its programming lineup. The service has announced that it will soon offer nationwide access to Chicago-based Marquee Sports Network to all subscribers as a part of its base plan. Marquee specializes in coverage of the Chicago Cubs, as well as the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

While the live games that air on the network will not be available to out-of-market viewers, pre and post-game coverage is available for all viewers. fuboTV began carrying the RSN in the Chicago market in 2021, which includes live access to games.

“We are pleased to add another national partner in fuboTV, bringing our Marquee programming to fans across the country,” said Marquee Sports Network GM Mike McCarthy. “We’re very proud of the work of our studio shows, documentaries and Cubs historical programming, and are pleased that fans nationwide will soon have access to these programs through their fuboTV subscription.”

Soon, all Fubo users will have access to exclusive Marquee programming through fuboTV, including the following shows and content:

, including “Cubs Live!” and “Cubs Postgame Live!” “The Reporters” — Weekly sports-discussion show featuring Chicago media members

— Interviews and roundtable discussions with the greatest players in Cubs history Cubs Classics — Full replays of historic Cubs games

— Lists of the best games, players, and moments in Cubs history Marquee Sports Network documentaries , including features on Ernie Banks (“More than Mr. Cub: The Life of Ernie Banks”), Harry Caray (“The Mayor of Rush Street”), Ferguson Jenkins (“Glory and Grief: The Ferguson Jenkins Story”) and Billy Williams (“Billy Williams: The Sweet Swinger”)

, including the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award-winning “Class is in Session” with Doug Glanville Daily and weekly programming including “Follow the Money,” “The Lombardi Line,” “Live on the Line” and “Rush Hour”

The deal between Marquee and fuboTV does not include the rights to any live Cubs or Sky games, due to preexisting broadcast deals. That makes the deal extremely similar to the one struck between Marquee and DIRECTV earlier this year, the main difference being that Fubo will not charge its customers an extra fee to access the network as DIRECTV did.

This deal is an extension of the relationship between Fubo and Marquee’s parent company Sinclar Broadcasting Group. Earlier this week, the two sides reached an agreement to bring Bally Sports’ collection of 19 regional sports networks to fuboTV. In addition to the Bally Sports networks, Fubo offers ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12 Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and more, making it the perfect streaming service for any sports fans.