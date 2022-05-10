DIRECTV to Offer Chicago’s Marquee Sports Nationwide for an Additional Fee — But No Cubs Games

DIRECTV is doing its part to keep Chicago sports fans connected from across the country.

DIRECTV will now offer Marquee Sports Network to consumers across the country, carrying all programming except for live regular season Cubs and Chicago Sky WNBA games.

Interested Chicago sports fans will have to pay an additional $13.99 per month for Marquee as the station will be part of DIRECTV’s “Sports Pack,” which includes 40+ channels including studio programming from RSNs like Bally Sports, NBC Sports, YES Network, and MSG.

Also note that this news affects individuals with DIRECTV, the satellite provider, not DIRECTV STREAM, DIRECTV’s streaming equivalent. You can still watch Marquee Sports (including Cubs games) in-market using DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM, but this offering is solely for those who want to watch their studio programming nationwide.

“We are thrilled to now offer Marquee Sports Network to DIRECTV and its customers across the country, giving Cubs fans access to all of our unique programming and studio content,” said Marquee Sports Network general manager Mike McCarthy. “Our goal has always been to deliver Cubs content, as well as all of our programming, to fans nationwide and we’re thankful for this expanded carriage agreement with DIRECTV.”

So if you can’t watch Cubs games via Marquee on DIRECTV, what can you actually watch nationwide with Marquee Sports? It’s a shortlist of offerings, but for those who want to feel a little closer to Chicago, it’s a nice collection of programming, including:

Studio coverage throughout the season, including “Cubs Live!” and “Cubs Postgame Live!”

“ The Reporters ”: Sunday morning sports discussion show featuring Chicago media members

”: Sunday morning sports discussion show featuring Chicago media members “ Icons of the Ivy ”: Interviews and roundtable discussions with the greatest players in Cubs history

”: Interviews and roundtable discussions with the greatest players in Cubs history “ Cubs Classics ”: Full replays of historic Cubs games

”: Full replays of historic Cubs games “ Cubs Countdown ”: Lists of the best games, players and moments in Cubs history

”: Lists of the best games, players and moments in Cubs history Marquee Sports Network documentaries, including features on Ernie Banks (“More than Mr. Cub: The Life of Ernie Banks”), Harry Caray (“The Mayor of Rush Street”), Ferguson Jenkins (“Glory and Grief: The Ferguson Jenkins Story”), Billy Williams (“Billy Williams: The Sweet Swinger”), and more.

Original interview shows, including “Class is in Session with Doug Glanville”, “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster,” and “Chris & Tell” hosted by Chris Myers.

Daily and weekly programming including “Follow the Money,” “The Lombardi Line,” “Live on the Line,” and “Rush Hour.”

“The addition of Marquee to DIRECTV’s Sports Tier further cements our leadership position in regional sports networks across all pay TV providers,” said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer, DIRECTV. “It also gives passionate, displaced Cubs fans nationwide access to popular team content not available elsewhere.”

DIRECTV will continue to carry live Cubs games on Marquee Sports Network on Channel 664 to those authorized subscribers living within the Chicago Cubs television territory. DIRECTV subscribers outside of the Cubs designated television territory will either have to subscribe to MLB Extra Innings, MLB’s out-of-market cable broadcasting service, or MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market streaming service.

7-Day Trial via amazon.com MLB.TV MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. You can see every out-of-market game live or on demand, and choose home or away TV and radio feeds. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their Multi-view feature. … Users can choose to follow the entire league for “All Teams” ($129.99) plan, which is also available for $24.99 a month, or you can stream one team’s out-of-market games for “Single Team” ($109.99). One major caveat about the service: Your local games may be blacked out through MLB.TV, so you may still need to watch through your local provider. If you’d like to go beyond the games, MLB.TV provides features, documentaries, and classic games. 7-Day Trial $109.99+ / month via amazon.com

DIRECTV Sports Pock

ACC Network

Altitude Sports

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain West

AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Bally Sports Arizona

Bally Sports Cincinnati

Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports North

Bally Sports Ohio

Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports San Diego

Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Southeast

Bally Sports Southwest

Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports West

Bally Sports Wisconsin

CBS Sports Network

ESPN College Extra

Longhorn Network

Marquee Sports Network

MSG

MSG+

MASN

MLB Strike Zone

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Washington

NESN

Next Level Sports

Outdoor Channel

ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet LA

SportsNet New York (SNY)

TUDN

TVG

YES Network