FuboTV Will Lose Some CBS Affiliates Monday - How to Keep Watching

Monday evening, some fuboTV subscribers will lose access to their local CBS affiliate, which was confirmed to The Streamable by a spokesperson at FuboTV. According to Broadcasting + Cable, CBS gave its affiliates a January 27 deadline to decide whether they would continue airing on fuboTV or not. In areas where affiliates decline the deal, fuboTV will switch over to the CBS National Feed on Monday at 5 p.m. Reports suggest stations have until the Monday switchover to change their minds.

In order to gain wide carriage of CBS across Live TV Streaming Services, Paramount Global can negotiate a standard agreement for all CBS affiliates. However, affiliate owners can choose not to participate in those deals.

This isn’t the first time that group of CBS affiliates went dark on Fubo. In September 2020, Nexstar CBS affiliates were dropped from Fubo. The channels were unavailable on the service until December 2020, in the meantime, Fubo provided users a credit to sign-up for Paramount+ (which at the time was called CBS All Access).

This also happened twice between Sinclair’s CBS affiliates and Hulu + Live TV, most recently in December 2020.

How Will This Affect FuboTV Subscribers?

How Will This Affect FuboTV Subscribers? What Other Ways Can You Watch Local CBS?

What Other Ways Can You Watch Local CBS? Why is This Happening?

The outcome depends on where you live. For markets where there is a CBS owned-and-operated station (commonly called “O&Os”), the experience should remain the same. There will also be no difference for areas where the station owner agreed to the fuboTV terms.

In markets that CBS affiliates are not available, FuboTV will replace the channel with a National Feed. However, in the past, while that feed carries CBS primetime programming and late-night, it does not include some live sports, like NFL games, local news, or syndicated programming. The new deal will reportedly extend through the 2024 Super Bowl, which will air on CBS.

This is a list of the stations that should remain unaffected because they’re owned by Paramount.

State City Station California Los Angeles KCBS California San Francisco KPIX California Sacramento KOVR Colorado Denver KCNC Florida Miami WFOR Illinois Chicago WBBM Maryland Baltimore WJZ Massachusetts Boston WBZ Michigan Detroit WWJ Minnesota Minneapolis WCCO New York New York WCBS Pennsylvania Philadelphia KYW Pennsylvania Pittsburgh KDKA Texas Dallas/Fort Worth KTVT

Your local station may also be safe, but we won’t know that until Monday night. In areas where station owners have opted out, the big difference will come during any local newscast timeslots. At that time, users will see a national feed, which means there will be no localized weather or sports.

What Other Ways Can You Watch Local CBS?

Paramount+

One excellent option is to sign up for Paramount+. With a 30-day free trial to the Premium tier ($9.99/mo.), you’ll get your local CBS affiliate. On their cheaper Essential Tier ($4.99/mo.), while you won’t get your local affiliate, you will get live NFL games.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: PLAYOFFS

In addition to the CBS feed, you’ll get almost all the biggest hits from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ is a soccer lover’s dream with Serie A, Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and UEFA Champions League.

The movie library stretches back 100 years, so there’s plenty to watch, from silent films and old Westerns to modern-day “Mission: Impossible” adventures with Tom Cruise. It’s also home to the Star Trek movies and TV series.

When it comes to original series, Paramount+ has hitched its wagon to “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. You’ll see the prequel series “1888” and “1923,” alongside other Sheridan projects like “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King.”

For children, that Nickelodeon library is a slam dunk. You’ve got thousands of hours of “PAW Patrol,” “Spongebob Squarepants,” “Digby Dragon,” “Rugrats,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Peppa Pig,” and much more.

If you’d like more adult content, you can add Showtime to Paramount+. The combined bundle is $11.99 / month with ads or $14.99 / month commercial-free with live CBS.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. … Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. The service was previously called CBS All Access. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: PLAYOFFS

Get an Antenna

Another obvious way to get CBS and your other local channels is to grab an antenna. This method is always free (after the cost of the antenna), but the downside is that you don’t have a DVR or an easy way to watch on demand.

Mohu Leaf 30 Up to 30 Mile Range Shop Now $38.95 amazon.com Mohu Leaf 50 Up to 60 Mile Range Shop Now $47.99 amazon.com

Switch to Another Live Streaming Service

Most live TV streaming services carry CBS. You can often grab a free trial to try a new service and see how you like it. One popular option is DIRECTV STREAM, along with Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV –– all of which carry CBS.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Check Free Streaming Services

If you’d like to continue with fuboTV, but you still want local news, weather, and sports, you may be in luck. Several free streaming services carry local CBS affiliates. Depending on where you live, your CBS station’s newscast may air on:

These services are also helpful if you’d like to watch the news in another part of the country.

Why is This Happening?

Every live TV streamer negotiates with the channel owners to secure retransmission rights. While Paramount owns CBS, it doesn’t own every station (called affiliates) that carries the CBS feed. However, in order to get wide distribution for affiliates with Live TV Streaming Services, Paramount Global negotiates a master agreement for all affiliates. Those stations can opt out of the agreement and decline carriage, or negotiate themselves.

The group representing the affiliates says Paramount is trying to negotiate a larger deal with fuboTV that includes its cable stations like Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon, so Paramount may not be dealing in the affiliates’ best interests.

Carriage disputes are not uncommon. They occurred frequently even back in the days when cable TV ruled the landscape. There’s always an opportunity for the parties to come back to the table. They usually do after a brief outage, but there’s no guarantee.

Stay with The Streamable for updates as they become available.