fuboTV Loses Nexstar CBS Stations as Part of Carriage Dispute

fuboTV alerted customers that as a result of a carriage dispute, Nexstar-owned CBS stations have been dropped from the service.

In the message to customers, fuboTV said: “Unfortunately, Nexstar Media Group who owns your local CBS affiliate has decided not to extend its agreement with fuboTV at this time. We are continuing to work to bring your CBS affiliate back.”

It’s disappointing timing with the start of NFL season next week. In the meantime however, customers can still access CBS programming on-demand. Customers can also sign-up for CBS All Access for $5.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial for live access to their CBS affiliate.

Nexstar is the largest independent operator of CBS affiliates, covering 14% of the U.S. and serving more than 15 million households. Nexstar owns and/or operates CBS affiliates in 41 markets.

Some the channels include WNCN-TV in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, N.V.; KGPE-TV in Fresno-Visalia, C.A.; WYOU-TV in Wilkes Barre-Scranton, P.A.; KVEO-TV in Harlingen-Brownsville, T.X.; WTAJ-TV in Johnstown-Altoona-St. College, P.A.; KXMC-TV in Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, N.D.; WVNS-TV in Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, W.V.; and KREX-TV in Grand Junction-Montrose, C.O.