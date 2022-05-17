GAC Family to Launch New Streaming Service this Fall

There’s never enough feel-good content in the world, so to that end, on Tuesday, GAC Media announced that the company will be launching a new ad-supported video app called Great American Community this September. The direct-to-consumer (DTC) streamer will feature short-form lifestyle, seasonal, and holiday content from some of GAC Family’s biggest stars including Debbie Matenopoulos, Cameron Mathison, Danica McKellar, and more.

“Since launching GAC Family original programming last October, fans have been asking us for more opportunities to engage with our roster of talent, which we believe is the best in the business,” GAC Media Bill Abbott president and CEO said. “Great American Community will serve as a stand-alone app delivering a completely new experience for consumers hungry for trusted, family-friendly content that is relevant to their lives. We’re thrilled to be rolling out the app in time for the fall season, and look forward to working closely with brand partners as we offer this groundbreaking opportunity to align with our talent and connect with GAC’s passionate fans.”

Launching just in time to kick off the holiday season, Great American Community will feature programming centered on home and gardening, cooking, baking, fashion, health and wellness, and more from experts at the top of their fields, including Shirley Bovshow, Kym Douglas, Maria Provenzano, Larissa Wohl, Lawrence Zarian, Toya Boudy, Amber Kemp-Gerstel, Emily Hutchinson, Jamie Tarence, Mahaila McKellar, and others.

Additionally, stars from GAC Family’s hit movies including Jen Lilley, Jill Wagner, Trevor Donovan, and more will appear in the new app’s offerings as well, with more marquee talent being announced for the platform in the coming months.

Great American Community will also be home to “GAC Giving and Caring,” the company’s new digital series that will focus on how GAC Family stars give back to the community and raise awareness for important causes. The series will also encourage fans to get involved to make a difference in their communities.

After launching last year, GAC’s channels have provided heart-warming, comfy content to cable viewers with their mix of original and classic family entertainment. Last month, Candace Cameron Bure signed a deal to develop “heartwarming family and faith-filled programming” for the channel, and GAC Family’s first foray into scripted series is the continuation of the previously-canceled “When Hope Calls,” starring former Hallmark mainstay Lori Loughlin.

GAC Family is also home to classic sitcoms like “Bewitched,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Silver Spoons,” “Full House” and as of earlier this year, its recent follow-up, “Fuller House”; of course the latter two starred both Bure and Loughlin.